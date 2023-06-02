RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2023 15:12 |  By RnMTeam

When Munawar manned up as breadwinner of family after his father's illness

MUMBAI:Singer-comedian Munawar, who recently released his album 'Madari', has shared that he did "odd jobs" at one point in his life to support his family after his father's health condition worsened.

He looks back at those days not as a struggle but as life, an experience which has shaped him, and is extremely proud and open about his background and life story.

Recalling his early days, Munawar shared how taking up "odd jobs" helped him value hard work and his achievements even more. He said: "Life changed for me when my father was paralysed, and I stepped in to take responsibility for my family. It was a difficult time for us as a family. Working was the only way of life for me, I was just able to make enough money to put food on our table."

He further mentioned: "During that phase of my life, I realised the value of money and my responsibility towards my loved ones. I used to do different chores, and looking back, I feel that really shaped me. I will not call that a struggle, it was just life."

Remembering the feeling of holding the mic for the first time in his life, an emotional Munawar said: "I still remember that special feeling I experienced when I held the mic for the first time for comedy. Soon, I realised my passion for music and decided to continue pursuing it for the rest of my life. What I learned from my experiences is that we should never lose hope and that the sun eventually shines through."

Meanwhile, the song 'Noor' from 'Madari' has been receiving a lot of positive response. The song, written by Munawar, produced by Riz Shain, and composed by Munawar and Charan, is available on Munawar's official YouTube page.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Munawar Charan Youtube music Songs Riz Shain
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2023

Aoora wants to bring Indian, Korean fans closer through Bappi Lahiri's music

MUMBAI: K-pop singer Aoora, who recently released his version of Bappi Lahiri's cult classic 'Jimmy Jimmy', has shared that he wants to do more collaborative Indo-Korean projects and wants to cultivate a new set of audience through the works of Bappi Lahiri.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

MUMBAI: Playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs such as 'Srivalli', 'Guzarish', and others, has collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and playback singer Akriti Kakar for a song called 'Socho Zara' which recently hit the airwaves.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 3' with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, 'Pho

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

Our live streamers' abilities to build authentic connections with users is key to building an ever-lasting community: Mansi Jain, Senior Vice President and General Manager explains focus, challenges and future developments of the brand

Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service, owned by Glance, a subsidiary of InMobi haread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of...read more

2
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'. Neha said: "I had a...read more

3
5 music composers who are winning hearts with their music on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we would enjoy music on radio and cinema halls, which eventually changed to television in the past few decades. Today, we...read more

4
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical...read more

5
Javed Ali recorded 'Socho Zara' in the US while touring

MUMBAI: Playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs such as 'Srivalli', 'Guzarish', and others, has collaborated with composer Lalit Pandit and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games