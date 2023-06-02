RadioandMusic
News |  02 Jun 2023 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Unmissable! Presenting Five Unforgettable Highlights from King’s fiery performance at IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Hip hop icon King had the audiences singing with him at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night as the he performed at IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony. Stealing the show with his performance, the singer - rapper performed some of his notable hits like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Oops’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekhke’ which had the entire crowd cheering for him.

IPL 2023 closing ceremony saw a clash between MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, in which Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took the prestigious trophy home. However, if you missed King’s iconic performance at the grand closing ceremony, we bring you five unforgettable highlights from the big night. Check them out here -

1. Captain Cool MS Dhoni’s cameo during King's 'Maan meri jaan' performance

Crowd present at the Narendra Modi stadium couldn’t contain their excitement as the cameras caught MS Dhoni warming up for the big final while the singer was crooning his song ‘Maan Meri Jaan’. A thrilling energy was witnessed in the stadium amongst fans.

2. Crowd grooving with hip hop icon King on his tunes

Fans present for the big clash could be seen really excited watching the global music icon taking on the stage at the stadium. The singer had the crowd dancing to his tunes during his electrifying performance, videos of which went viral on the internet in no time.

3. Stellar ‘Sone Re’ song performance

King delivered yet another mesmerising act as he performed on his song ‘Sona Re’ at the grand ceremony. The singer touched hearts of not just the crowd present at the stadium but also of millions watching the act on their television screens, making it one of the most special acts of the night.

4. Crowd singing along with King as he performed on ’Maan meri jaan’

The hip hop icon truly set the stage on fire as he sung his global chartbuster number ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ at the closing ceremony. King was joined by the massive crowd present there who sung this beautiful romantic song with him in all their glory, making it a memorable act for everyone.

5. King’s heartwarming speech post his grand performance

The singer rapper stole hearts not just with his performance but also with a heartwarming speech which he gave after his act. King was all praise for Captain Cool MS Dhoni and shared how he has always been an inspiration for him, and would continue to be one for years to come.

MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings Maan Meri Jaan Singer Songs music
