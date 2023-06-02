RadioandMusic
Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 3' with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, 'Phone Mila Ke'.

During the course of the episode, Raftaar will be seen completely bowled over by the performance from the contestant Akshay Pal and his team.

In the show, the contestants, along with their choreographers, will be paired with the young prodigies of 'Super Dancer' for the 'Teen Ka Tadka' challenge. 'Tripling' the energy on stage will be the amazing act by Akshay Pal, choreographer Vartika Jha and Amit Kumar on the track 'Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo'.

The rapper complimented the contestant: "Akshay, you were brilliant before, brilliant now and will be brilliant in the future as well. Your sadness is only inside of you, not around you. Vartika, I saw you on social media for the first time and I was surprised, thinking if there were such trained dancers when I was starting, I would never have auditioned anywhere. Amit, you remind me of me, and you will go a long way. It was a beautiful collaboration that had all the elements. You guys were solid!"

Making it a special moment for Akshay, the rapper will also be seen lavishing praise on him for his dedication using his unique rap style, with a fire verse saying, "Chehre pe na rakh malaal, ek tehni tute toh naam badal daal, khud se na tu kar sawaal, tu kar kamaal, naya lakshay pal, Akshay Pal. Ladna teri fitrat hai, it's so beautiful. I can learn from you."

Talking about the performance, judge Geeta Kapur said: "Lagi lagi bijli lagi aur bohot kadakti hui lagi."

She further added: "Akshay, Vartika and Amit, this is 'Teen Ka Tadka'! You guys were so good together! I never felt at any point, that you were performing solo, you were working as a team, and that's team work or 'Team Ka Tadka'. Outstanding work, the choreography was brilliant. Vartika and Akshay, whatever is keeping you happy, please maintain that because you are growing. All 3 of you'll were having fun and I enjoyed watching that."

'Teen Ka Tadka' challenge on 'India's Best Dancer 3' will air this weekend on Sony Entertainment Television.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Raftaar Aroosa Khan Akshay Pal Vartika Jha Amit Kumar Geeta Kapur India's Best Dancer 3 music Songs
