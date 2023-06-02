Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.
The singer recently shared a candid picture alongside Grammy-nominated audio engineer Darren Heelis. The photo captured the two talented artists sitting in the Pierce Room Studio.
He wrote in the caption, "Back in London to mix with my friend Darren Heelis after a very long time! Lots of surprises coming your way! Stay tuned!!"
Talking about the collaboration, the singer said, "I'm really excited to be working with the talented Darren Heelis on the two new albums. It has been an amazing experience collaborating with him, and we have created something truly special. These songs hold a special meaning for me, and I can't wait to share them with all my fans".
He added, "Each track is a blend of emotions and beautiful melodies that will take listeners on a wonderful musical journey. Stay tuned!"
(SOURCE:IANS)
