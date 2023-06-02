King steals the show with his power packed performance at the grand closing ceremony of IPL 2023

MUMBAI: Making The Indian Premier League 2023’s final night a lot more memorable and starry was King who performed at the grand closing ceremony. A packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a stellar performance by King right before the match. He set the stage on fire as he performed on his chartbuster numbers like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others.

King received an incredible response from the crowd present in the stadium, who grooved to his tunes and sung along, letting all the excitement sink in. Sharing how great it felt to perform, King said, “It was a dream come true for me. My whole life I’ve loved the sport so much and today performing here for these great players was surreal. This will be one of the biggest moments of my life and I am thrilled that as an independent artiste I was able to perform infront of the entire nation.”

After battling it out in the finals Chennai Super Kings led by M S Dhoni recorded their 5th win in the history of IPL.