RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2023 14:38 |  By RnMTeam

King steals the show with his power packed performance at the grand closing ceremony of IPL 2023

MUMBAI: Making The Indian Premier League 2023’s final night a lot more memorable and starry was King who performed at the grand closing ceremony. A packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad witnessed a stellar performance by King right before the match. He set the stage on fire as he performed on his chartbuster numbers like ‘Maan Meri Jaan’, ‘Tu Aake Dekhle’, and others.

King received an incredible response from the crowd present in the stadium, who grooved to his tunes and sung along, letting all the excitement sink in. Sharing how great it felt to perform, King said, “It was a dream come true for me. My whole life I’ve loved the sport so much and today performing here for these great players was surreal. This will be one of the biggest moments of my life and I am thrilled that as an independent artiste I was able to perform infront of the entire nation.”

After battling it out in the finals Chennai Super Kings led by M S Dhoni recorded their 5th win in the history of IPL.

Tags
Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2023

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 3' with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, 'Pho

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

XG Unleash Two Rap Videos That Have Taken Over the US!

MUMBAI: XG have posted the latest installments of their rap performance series, [XG TAPE], on their official YouTube channel.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

MUMBAI: On Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called "doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions."

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

top# 5 articles

1
Unmissable! Presenting Five Unforgettable Highlights from King’s fiery performance at IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Hip hop icon King had the audiences singing with him at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night as the he performed at IPL...read more

2
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical...read more

3
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'. Neha said: "I had a...read more

4
Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of...read more

5
Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

MUMBAI: On Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called "doyen of Indian cinema who has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games