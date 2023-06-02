RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2023 16:16 |  By RnMTeam

Kamal Haasan wishes Mani Ratnam on his b'day; calls him 'doyen of Indian cinema'

MUMBAI: On Mani Ratnam's 67th birthday, actor-politician Kamal Hasan penned a note for the filmmaker, whom he called "doyen of Indian cinema who has touched the hearts of millions."

Kamal, who lent his vocal prowess to Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2, took to Twitter to pen the note: "If one were to count life by the happiness that they create around them and if age is calculated by the friends around you, my dear #ManiRatnam you are going to be a much older man today! A doyen of Indian Cinema who has touched the hearts of millions through his art and one who transformed dialogues into a lovely visual experience."

Haasan added: "You have constantly pushed the boundaries of cinema unmindful of the scale of challenge by constantly learning. Today you are a master inspiring the next generation of filmmakers through whom your legacy shall reverberate perpetually."

"From Nayakan to #KH234, our journey together has been personally rewarding and enriching for me. Many more happy returns of the day and more to come my friend! #HappyBirthdayManiRatnam."

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Mani Ratnam Kamal Haasan music Songs
Related news
 | 02 Jun 2023

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical journey and is currently preparing for his upcoming songs in London.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, 'India's Best Dancer 3' with actress Aroosa Khan, to promote their new single, 'Pho

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

XG Unleash Two Rap Videos That Have Taken Over the US!

MUMBAI: XG have posted the latest installments of their rap performance series, [XG TAPE], on their official YouTube channel.

read more
 | 02 Jun 2023

Kanye West 'sued for assault, battery, negligence' after row with paparazzi

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West is said to have been sued by a photographer for assault, battery and negligence following a heated confrontation earlier this year.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

top# 5 articles

1
King steals the show with his power packed performance at the grand closing ceremony of IPL 2023

MUMBAI: Making The Indian Premier League 2023’s final night a lot more memorable and starry was King who performed at the grand closing ceremony. A...read more

2
Unmissable! Presenting Five Unforgettable Highlights from King’s fiery performance at IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Hip hop icon King had the audiences singing with him at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night as the he performed at IPL...read more

3
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical...read more

4
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'. Neha said: "I had a...read more

5
Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games