News |  02 Jun 2023 15:52

Introducing 'CROSSOVER CONVERSATIONS': Budweiser Magnum Barrel Whiskey's new series spotlights disruptive stories of niche personalities

MUMBAI: Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey is a true homage to the collaboration and exchange. The blended American whiskey is a cultural exchange between American Whiskey and the finest Indian Single Malt - making it a first-of-its-kind product for the Indian audience.  Showcasing the brand’s innovative and original approach, Magnum Double Barrel Whiskey has launched its latest video series titled ‘Crossover Conversations.’ This series features homegrown, emerging artists sharing their journey and highlighting the ways their art and personal style is inspired by people, places whilst bringing to fore an amalgamation of different cultures, ideologies. The first video is a collaboration with the talented and multifaceted artist, Tribemama Marykali, also known as Anna Katharina Valayil. In the documentary-style video, Tribemama narrates how her music reflects the diverse cultural background she was raised in and the role it played in her creative journey.

Born into an Indian family with Malayali roots, Tribemama grew up in Ireland and Nigeria and trained as a pilot in Bendigo, Australia. The video captures how her unique cultural background and global worldview had a profound impact on her music and lyrics. Drawing from her diverse experiences, Tribemama’s music incorporates elements of Indian classical music, afro-reggae beats, hip-hop rhythms, and electronic music - resulting in a truly contemporary and eclectic sound. The fusion of these different genres and crossover of styles is what sets Tribemama apart from other artists in the industry, as she brings a new level of creativity, originality to her music.

The collaboration between Tribemama and Magnum Double Barrel is a natural fit, as both share a passion of shattering norms, perceptions and pushing boundaries. Tribemama's indigenous approach to music and art seamlessly aligns with Magnum Double Barrel's ambition to offer a high-quality, inclusive, and distinctive product that appeals to whiskey aficionados and newcomers alike, breaking away from the stringent category codes associated with whiskey. The video emphasizes the importance of cross-industry collaborations and showcases the power of bringing together diverse perspectives and backgrounds to create authentic, relevant, and unique outcomes.

Shiba Bhutani - Associate Director Marketing, opined, “We chose to collaborate with Tribemama because she represents the very essence of disruption and originality that Magnum Double Barrel embodies. Her diverse cultural background and distinct approach to music and art perfectly align with our brand's philosophy of fusing different cultures and flavours to create something truly novel and meaningful. Tribemama is an artist who pushes boundaries and dares to challenge conventions, and we are thrilled to join forces with her to bring a fresh perspective to the Indian whiskey market. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire others to break the mould and Make New Happen!"

This collaboration represents one of the many initiatives that the brand is embarking on to highlight the stories of trailblazers who are changing the game in their respective fields. The series is an exciting endeavour that seamlessly blends the worlds of whiskey and art in a fresh and invigorating manner.

Let’s raise a toast to Tribemama and watch her incredible journey here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cs0TV8FJ-gM/?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ%3D%3D

 

 

