5 music composers who are winning hearts with their music on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we would enjoy music on radio and cinema halls, which eventually changed to television in the past few decades. Today, we are way ahead and the rise of OTT platforms has been great for both viewers and artists. Owing to the growing popularity of OTT, today makers of shows/films are ensuring not just great script but giving out a good album as well.

With OTT opening several avenues for musicians today, they can experiment more with their craft as per different genres. If the music is good, it gets recognised and also gives an opportunity to reach wider audiences.

Hence, taking a note of the fact that music is booming on OTT, we list down 5 music composers who are winning hearts with their craft on various platforms.

1. Sachin-Jigar

Music duo Sachin - Jigar are recognised as one of the most talented duos in the country. Credited for giving music to some of the biggest films, the two have also made a mark for themselves in the OTT space. The duo recently composed music for Prime Video’s web show ‘Farzi’, which marked the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor. Breaking barriers of how Hindi music is perceived, the album had quirky music with songs like With songs like “Paisa Ho Toh”, “Sab Farzi” and “Fark Nahi Padta” amongst more. Sachin - Jigar also gave music for web show ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ which is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Never repeating their music style and work, the duo created a total of 26 songs for the show.

More power to them!

2. Amit Trivedi

A household name, Amit Trivedi is one of the most accomplished music composers today. A national award winning music director has given us some of the most popular and loved albums over the years. The composer - singer recently gave us hit albums like ‘Qala’ and ‘Jubilee’ which instantly became hits thanks to Amit’s soul stirring music. With ‘Jubilee’, the music composer gave a tribute to some of the greatest music composers such as S.D. Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, C. Ramchandra and O.P. Nayyar. Meanwhile, ‘Qala‘s’ music is proof that Amit Trivedi skills at doing period music. Album’s songs such as ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’, ‘Phero Na Najariya’ and ‘Shauq’ impressed not only the older generation, but the youngsters as well. Having the ability of infusing emotions into music, Amit Trivedi continues to be a favourite of millions.

3. Achint Thakkar

Another young talent making waves with his music is Achint Thakkar who recently gave music for ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Scam 1992’ and more. His theme song for ‘Scam 1992’ has continued to be one of the most popular tunes across various streaming and social media platforms. Speaking of Vasan Bala’s dark comedy ‘Monica, O My Darling’, the film made headlines not just for its storyline but music as well. To create music for this album, Achint took inspiration from the musical landscape of the 70s and the 80s Hindi films such as RD Burman’s songs and more. Achint Thakkar also gave music for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Rocket Boys’.

4. Vishal Bhardwaj

Last year music composer Vishal Bhardwaj gave music for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Darlings’ which received great reviews from the critics and netizens. It’s song ‘Lai laaj’ along with ‘Pleaj’ and ‘Bhasad’ stood out other than its intriguing plot and soon went viral on social media. Vishal Bhardwaj’s body of work plays a pivotal role in Hindi music industry’s history.

5. Shivam Sengupta

Crime thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ has garnered love from all across. One of the many reasons for that is its music, which has been composed by young Shivam Sengupta. The themes of the soundtracks explore classic '90s nostalgia with a hint of modern vibe. The talented composer has delved into many genres for the album such as Romance, Classical, Bollywood, Jazz, Rap and much more, making it a must listen.