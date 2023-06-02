RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  02 Jun 2023 14:31 |  By RnMTeam

5 music composers who are winning hearts with their music on OTT platforms

MUMBAI: Early in the day, we would enjoy music on radio and cinema halls, which eventually changed to television in the past few decades. Today, we are way ahead and the rise of OTT platforms has been great for both viewers and artists. Owing to the growing popularity of OTT, today makers of shows/films are ensuring not just great script but giving out a good album as well.

With OTT opening several avenues for musicians today, they can experiment more with their craft as per different genres. If the music is good, it gets recognised and also gives an opportunity to reach wider audiences.

Hence, taking a note of the fact that music is booming on OTT, we list down 5 music composers who are winning hearts with their craft on various platforms.

1. Sachin-Jigar

Music duo Sachin - Jigar are recognised as one of the most talented duos in the country. Credited for giving music to some of the biggest films, the two have also made a mark for themselves in the OTT space. The duo recently composed music for Prime Video’s web show ‘Farzi’, which marked the OTT debut of Shahid Kapoor. Breaking barriers of how Hindi music is perceived, the album had quirky music with songs like With songs like “Paisa Ho Toh”, “Sab Farzi” and “Fark Nahi Padta” amongst more. Sachin - Jigar also gave music for web show ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ which is available on Disney+ Hotstar. Never repeating their music style and work, the duo created a total of 26 songs for the show.
More power to them!

2. Amit Trivedi

A household name, Amit Trivedi is one of the most accomplished music composers today. A national award winning music director has given us some of the most popular and loved albums over the years. The composer - singer recently gave us hit albums like ‘Qala’ and ‘Jubilee’ which instantly became hits thanks to Amit’s soul stirring music. With ‘Jubilee’, the music composer gave a tribute to some of the greatest music composers such as S.D. Burman, Shankar-Jaikishan, C. Ramchandra and O.P. Nayyar. Meanwhile, ‘Qala‘s’ music is proof that Amit Trivedi skills at doing period music. Album’s songs such as ‘Ghodey Pe Sawaar’, ‘Phero Na Najariya’ and ‘Shauq’ impressed not only the older generation, but the youngsters as well. Having the ability of infusing emotions into music, Amit Trivedi continues to be a favourite of millions.

3. Achint Thakkar

Another young talent making waves with his music is Achint Thakkar who recently gave music for ‘Monica, O My Darling’, ‘Scam 1992’ and more. His theme song for ‘Scam 1992’ has continued to be one of the most popular tunes across various streaming and social media platforms. Speaking of Vasan Bala’s dark comedy ‘Monica, O My Darling’, the film made headlines not just for its storyline but music as well. To create music for this album, Achint took inspiration from the musical landscape of the 70s and the 80s Hindi films such as RD Burman’s songs and more. Achint Thakkar also gave music for Nikkhil Advani’s ‘Rocket Boys’.

4. Vishal Bhardwaj

Last year music composer Vishal Bhardwaj gave music for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Darlings’ which received great reviews from the critics and netizens. It’s song ‘Lai laaj’ along with ‘Pleaj’ and ‘Bhasad’ stood out other than its intriguing plot and soon went viral on social media. Vishal Bhardwaj’s body of work plays a pivotal role in Hindi music industry’s history.

5. Shivam Sengupta

Crime thriller ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ has garnered love from all across. One of the many reasons for that is its music, which has been composed by young Shivam Sengupta. The themes of the soundtracks explore classic '90s nostalgia with a hint of modern vibe. The talented composer has delved into many genres for the album such as Romance, Classical, Bollywood, Jazz, Rap and much more, making it a must listen.

Tags
Sachin-Jigar Vishal Bhardwaj Achint Thakkar Amit Trivedi Disney+ Hotstar
Related news
 | 18 May 2023

Music Composers Sachin-Jigar Join Hands with Arijit Singh for Their Latest Musical Masterpiece, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye"

MUMBAI: Renowned music composers Sachin-Jigar have teamed up with Arijit Singh for their highly anticipated song, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye." This collaboration is a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences captivated and yearning for more.

read more
 | 12 May 2023

Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi talks about the making of the Ishaqzaade album

MUMBAI: National award-winning composer-singer Amit Trivedi, who recently gave us hit albums ‘Qala’, ‘Jubilee’ and ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway' gets nostalgic about making music for Ishaqzaade as it completes 11 years of its release.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2023

Ashish Vidyarthi brings out his best in sensational crime thriller 'Rana Naidu', awaits Vishal Bhardwaj's 'Khufiya' release

MUMBAI: For some, retirement is about relaxation, sitting on the porch and enjoying sunrise and sunset. But then, there are some like Ashish Vidyarthi for whom retirement is a term that doesn't exist in his life.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2023

Music composer Sachin-Jigar celebrate 12 years of their party anthem 'Char Baj Gaye'

MUMBAI: Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar have created music for popular soundtracks for films like Saibo, Apna Bana Le, Bezubaan, Jeena Jeena & Dance Basanti. The talented duo celebrate 12 years of their album F.A.L.T.U. The film was directed by Remo D’souza and had around 11 songs.

read more
 | 21 Mar 2023

Amit Trivedi and Mame Khan reunite to create a dynamic new anthem for Rajasthan Royals

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, the celebrated music composer and singer, has created a new anthem song for the Rajasthan Royals that perfectly blends traditional and modern music.

read more

RnM Biz

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in adverread more

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Unmissable! Presenting Five Unforgettable Highlights from King’s fiery performance at IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

MUMBAI: Hip hop icon King had the audiences singing with him at the huge Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad last night as the he performed at IPL...read more

2
Raftaar to 'India's Best Dancer 3' contestant: 'I can learn from you'

MUMBAI: Rapper Raftaar, who is known for chartbusters like 'Bandook Meri Laila', 'Mantoiyat' and others, will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of...read more

3
‘Pariyon Ki Kahani’ by Yashraj Shaw breaks stereotyping modern-day dominating relationships.

MUMBAI: Yashraj Shaw brings out his second original song ‘Pariyon Ki Kahani’, a Hindi-Indie-Pop track. The song is about how a person can bring...read more

4
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar & Tony Jr drop new summer party song 'Balenciaga'

MUMBAI: Musical trio Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Tony Jr have joined hands for a new upbeat summer party anthem 'Balenciaga'. Neha said: "I had a...read more

5
Papon collaborates with Grammy-nominated Darren Heelis for 2 new albums

MUMBAI:Singer-composer Papon, who is known for hit chartbusters like 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage', 'Sun Le Re' and others, has embarked on a new musical...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games