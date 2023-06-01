Nova Dairy Honors Dairy Farmers on World Milk Day

MUMBAI: Nova Dairy, one of India's leading providers of high-quality dairy products, joins the global community in honoring dairy farmers on World Milk Day. This annual event recognizes and appreciates the unwavering dedication of dairy farmers all over the world.
World Milk Day, celebrated on June 1st, is an opportunity to highlight the critical role that dairy farmers play in ensuring the availability of wholesome and nutritious milk. Nova Dairy recognizes the steadfast efforts and dedication of these farmers who toil nonstop to supply us with this vital staple.
Nova Dairy salutes dairy farmers for their unwavering dedication to environmentally friendly practices because they are the true keepers of our food supply. These farmers promote a healthier future for everyone by adopting ethical farming practices and placing a high priority on animal welfare and environmental stewardship.
Mr. Sharad Saluja, the Director of Nova Dairy, said, "As we celebrate World Milk Day, we express our sincere gratitude to the dairy farmers who work day and night to bring us the highest quality milk. They truly inspire us with their commitment and passion, and we are honored to be their partner.”
Nova Dairy is dedicated to assisting dairy farmers by paying fair prices for their milk and fostering alliances that advance development, sustainability, and prosperity. Nova Dairy seeks to empower farmers and support the dairy industry's ongoing success through innovation and collaboration.
On this World Milk Day, Nova Dairy pays tribute to the invaluable work of dairy farmers, whose unwavering dedication guarantees that consumers all over the world have access to wholesome dairy products. The success of the dairy industry is largely due to their commitment, and Nova Dairy is committed to assisting them on their path.
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more
MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more
MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been...read more
MUMBAI: Nova Dairy, one of India's leading providers of high-quality dairy products, joins the global community in honoring dairy farmers on World...read more
MUMBAI: In September 2022, NSRA Madhav Digital Records unveiled a unique and special offering, the 'Krishna Bhakt Samvaad,' in the form of a bhajan...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based rapper Krantinaari will be performing at the multi-genre European music festival in Denmark this June! Started in 1971, the...read more
MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of...read more