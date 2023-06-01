Exclusive! Check out this adorable clip from Tulsi Kumar's upcoming song

MUMBAI: Tulsi Kumar has given some of the biggest music chartbusters throughout the years without failing to impress us! Yet again, she has been winning hearts with the melodious tunes from her 'Truly Konnected' series. Hinting towards her third song from the series is this absolutely adorable clip of Tulsi with a cute little girl which appears to be a behind-the-scene video. In the video, Tulsi is seen in a serene location, surrounded by luscious greenery, mountains and flowing river serving as the backdrop. While details about the song remain undisclosed for now, the visual hints toward a travel song.
Tulsi Kumar is seen playfully chatting and bonding with a little girl on the set which is the best thing you'll see on the internet today. Stay tuned to find out more!
