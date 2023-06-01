4 New Age Singers whose Albums we are waiting for!

MUMBAI: The music industry is constantly evolving over the years. With the changing times, there has been a new wave of artists that are emerging and have made a separate fan base amongst the listeners. Over the past few years, these artists have a solid mark with their singles and their fans definitely want more albums from them.

Here’s listing down 4 artists who’s next albums we are eagerly waiting for –

Munawar –The Singer–Songwriter has been creating waves with his singles Noor and Alag BT and both the tracks are starkly different from each other. The fans are eagerly waiting for his maiden album Madari which is set to drop soon. The album consists of 8 tracks sung, composed and written by Munawar himself.

Prateek Kuhad – The Cold/Mess Singer recently dropped the deluxe version of his track Hopelessly and the fans have gone Gaga over it. All the music lovers and Kuhad’s fans are waiting for the Deluxe Edition of his album “The Way That Lovers Do” and we are sure it will be a treat for ears.

Anuv Jain – The Woh Baarieshein Singer has been hailed as India’s New Music sensation by the fans and critics alike. Anuv recently dropped a single called Antariksh which has been receiving positive reviews from everyone, the only thing we are waiting for from him is a full-fledged album.

When Chai Met Toast – When Chai Met Toast is one of the most loved bands by Gen-Z. Their ever-green tracks Joy Of Little Things and Fire Flies are still a rage amongst the fans and we now are still waiting for their next album.