Music Producer Tiny Releases Debut Single “Anonymous”

MUMBAI: "Anonymous" is the first release by Odin De Sa under his gaming alias, Tiny. The single showcases Odin's diverse range as a producer, seamlessly blending elements of electronic, rock, and metal music to create a unique and innovative sound. The single will be released on Friday, 9th June 2023 on streaming platforms worldwide, along with a music video
Anonymous features powerful vocals, driving guitar riffs, and folk/electronic elements that are sure to get listeners moving. The song's lyrics are introspective and thought-provoking, touching on themes of identity and the struggle to find oneself in a world that can feel overwhelming and anonymous.
As Tiny, Odin is branching out from his work with Within Ceres to explore new sounds and styles. He is excited to be taking his music in a new direction and to be working on a solo project that allows him to fully express his creativity and vision. Tiny is a moniker that Odin has used in his online gaming community, and he chose to adopt it as his musical alias as well. The name reflects his love for gaming and his passion for creating music.T I N Y - Anonymous AWK.png
With "Anonymous" and his upcoming releases, Tiny is sure to make a splash in the music world. Odin's unique perspective and talent as a musician and producer make him an exciting artist to watch, and fans of rock, metal, and pop music alike are sure to find something to love in his work.
Song credits:
Music written and performed by Tiny (Odin De Sa)
Video by Shathi A
Mixed and mastered by Adrina Studios
Artwork created on Midjourney
