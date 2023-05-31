RadioandMusic
News |  31 May 2023 19:14

Megan Thee Stallion spotted cosying up with footballer Romelu Lukaku

MUMBAI:American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was spotted looking cosy with Romelu Lukaku at the wedding of an Argentinian footballer.

The rapper, 28, was seen cuddling up to the Belgian footballer star, leaving many to speculate a romance between them, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Fans were left wondering how the two had crossed paths as they both attended the wedding of Lukaku's Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como, Italy.

It is unclear where the 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker and footballer met but Megan was spotted at an Inter Milan match back in April.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the pair are also reportedly both signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management. Megan and Romelu's romance seems to be heating up as they were snapped holding hands at the wedding.

The American rapper stunned in a floor length gold gown, which showed off her impressive curves.

Whilst Romelu kept it sharp in a dark grey suit and black T-shirt. The pair were seen in an embrace at the celebrations and they shared a loving look with each other. Footballer Romelu has previously been linked to Belgian model Sarah Mens, who he is said to have dated for five years.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Megan Thee Stallion Romelu Lukaku Lautaro Martinez Agustina Gandolfo Jay-Z music Songs
 31 May 2023

Catch this tale of betrayal in love with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' feat Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig!

MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of shattered love in their latest single ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig.

read more
 31 May 2023

Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'.

read more
 31 May 2023

Combo deal Retail startup Combonation onboards 300+ brands, stores contains over 500 brands of pre-curated combos

MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been offering a variety of combo deals, and these deals are pre-curated from over 500 brands to make sure everyone gets the most out of them.

read more
 31 May 2023

Dr. Sagar Unveils 5 Secrets Behind His Magical Lyrics, From Planning To Execution to Inspiration - Read Now

MUMBAI: "When I see people relating to my songs, it's the most rewarding feeling as an artist. It tells me that I have succeeded in touching their hearts", says Lyricist DR Sagar in sharing his secrets behind writing a song

read more
 31 May 2023

Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

NBCUNIVERSAL AND VIACOM18’S JIOCINEMA ENTER INTO AN EXTENSIVE, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more

1
Love Ghost and Blnko releases "Veneno", single incorporates Latin rock and American pop-punk elements

MUMBAI: Veneno is the collaboration between Mexican artist Blnko’s “contenido emo-kawaii” and Los Angeles artist Love Ghost’s “emo trap rock” styles...read more

2
Dr. Sagar Unveils 5 Secrets Behind His Magical Lyrics, From Planning To Execution to Inspiration - Read Now

MUMBAI: "When I see people relating to my songs, it's the most rewarding feeling as an artist. It tells me that I have succeeded in touching their...read more

3
Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the...read more

4
Combo deal Retail startup Combonation onboards 300+ brands, stores contains over 500 brands of pre-curated combos

MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been...read more

5
Catch this tale of betrayal in love with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' feat Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig!

MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of...read more

