Megan Thee Stallion spotted cosying up with footballer Romelu Lukaku

MUMBAI:American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was spotted looking cosy with Romelu Lukaku at the wedding of an Argentinian footballer.
The rapper, 28, was seen cuddling up to the Belgian footballer star, leaving many to speculate a romance between them, reports Mirror.co.uk.
Fans were left wondering how the two had crossed paths as they both attended the wedding of Lukaku's Inter Milan teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como, Italy.
It is unclear where the 'Sweetest Pie' hitmaker and footballer met but Megan was spotted at an Inter Milan match back in April.
As per Mirror.co.uk, the pair are also reportedly both signed to Jay-Z's Roc Nation management. Megan and Romelu's romance seems to be heating up as they were snapped holding hands at the wedding.
The American rapper stunned in a floor length gold gown, which showed off her impressive curves.
Whilst Romelu kept it sharp in a dark grey suit and black T-shirt. The pair were seen in an embrace at the celebrations and they shared a loving look with each other. Footballer Romelu has previously been linked to Belgian model Sarah Mens, who he is said to have dated for five years.
(SOURCE:IANS)
