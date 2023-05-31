RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 May 2023 18:37 |  By RnMTeam

Lending his voice in film, Shubman Gill reveals his favourite Spiderman actor

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who had a terrific run at the IPL this year, will be soon heard voicing the character of Pavitr Prabhakar in the upcoming animated film 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'. He also revealed his favourite Spiderman among Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Not just this, he also shared his memories of 'Spiderman' films as a kid and how imitated the action scenes from the films.

Talking to IANS, the cricketer said: "Tobey Maguire is my favourite Spiderman. I have so many memories of those films but I remember the first time I watched 'Spiderman' starring Tobey Maguire, there was this scene where Spiderman spins a web around Green Goblin, pulls him closer and then kicks him."

"That's something I have imitated with my friends so much, not really kicking them but recreating the scene. I even used to climb through the gaps in the door and my mom used to yell at me because she was scared that I would fall," he added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' in cinemas on June 1, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Shubman Gill Tobey Maguire Andrew Garfield Tom Holland Pavitr Prabhaka music Songs
Related news
 | 31 May 2023

Megan Thee Stallion spotted cosying up with footballer Romelu Lukaku

MUMBAI:American rapper Megan Thee Stallion was spotted looking cosy with Romelu Lukaku at the wedding of an Argentinian footballer. The rapper, 28, was seen cuddling up to the Belgian footballer star, leaving many to speculate a romance between them, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Catch this tale of betrayal in love with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' feat Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig!

MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of shattered love in their latest single ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Combo deal Retail startup Combonation onboards 300+ brands, stores contains over 500 brands of pre-curated combos

MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been offering a variety of combo deals, and these deals are pre-curated from over 500 brands to make sure everyone gets the most out of them.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Dr. Sagar Unveils 5 Secrets Behind His Magical Lyrics, From Planning To Execution to Inspiration - Read Now

MUMBAI: "When I see people relating to my songs, it's the most rewarding feeling as an artist. It tells me that I have succeeded in touching their hearts", says Lyricist DR Sagar in sharing his secrets behind writing a song

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

NBCUNIVERSAL AND VIACOM18’S JIOCINEMA ENTER INTO AN EXTENSIVE, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.The iconic singer,...read more

2
Catch this tale of betrayal in love with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' feat Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig!

MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of...read more

3
Combo deal Retail startup Combonation onboards 300+ brands, stores contains over 500 brands of pre-curated combos

MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been...read more

4
Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'

MUMBAI: Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh...read more

5
Paradox unveils the third track ‘Sirhaana’ from his highly anticipated EP 'The unknown Letter' with Def Jam India

MUMBAI: Following the tremendous success of his previous releases "Perfy" and "Hasti Rahe Tu," Paradox is back with the third song from his eagerly...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games