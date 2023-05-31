RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  31 May 2023 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem join hands for 'The Hillbillies' single, video

MUMBAI:Rapper Baby Keem and singer Kendrick Lamar have released a new collaboration 'The Hillbillies', produced by Evil Giane, alongside a music video directed by Neal Farmer.

Tyler, the Creator makes a cameo in the montage, displaying a 'Camp Flog Gnaw 2023' button on a jacket in front of Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium - confirming the carnival's long-awaited return, reports 'Variety'.

'The Hillbillies' samples Bon Iver's 'PDLIF' and is the latest joint effort from cousins Lamar and Keem, who previously worked together on tracks such as 'N95', 'Die Hard', 'Range Brothers', 'Savior', 'Nile', and the Grammy award-winning 'Family Ties', among others.

According to Keem's tweet announcing the collaboration, the single also makes reference to Drake's 'Sticky' off his 2022 album 'Honestly, Nevermind'.

The video, filmed entirely on VHS, takes place in several places including London, a mall, city streets, a private jet, and outside Dodger Stadium where Tyler makes his notable appearance, kissing the camera and dancing in front of the stadium with both Lamar and Keem.

Though the lineup for Camp Flog Gnaw hasn't been officially announced, online spectators are hoping Tyler's considerable cameo means Lamar and Keem will both play at the 2023 festival.

The LA-based event has been on hiatus since 2020, with the last iteration taking place in 2019 with performers including Solange, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, Brockhampton, and Drake as a surprise headliner.

Keem and Lamar are set to perform at next month's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee from June 15 to 18.

Before 'The Hillbillies', Lamar's last release was a remix of Beyonce's 'America Has A Problem', while Keem, who supported Lamar along with Tanna Leone on 'The Big Steppers' tour in 2022, released his debut album 'The Melodic Blue' in September 2021.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Baby Keem Kendrick Lamar Tyler Bonnaroo Music Singer Songs music
Related news
 | 31 May 2023

Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'

MUMBAI: Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima' and said that he had to "learn" to rap.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Music Producer Tiny Releases Debut Single “Anonymous”

MUMBAI: "Anonymous" is the first release by Odin De Sa under his gaming alias, Tiny. The single showcases Odin's diverse range as a producer, seamlessly blending elements of electronic, rock, and metal music to create a unique and innovative sound.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

Aditya Rikhari Releases Soulful Track "Tinka" - A Melodic Journey Through Love and Relationships

MUMBAI: A talented young singer-songwriter and composer, Aditya Rikhari, has released his latest single, Tinka. This captivating track explores the intricacies of romance and relationships.

read more
 | 31 May 2023

'Am I vulgar?' Madonna shares pics from rehearsals ahead of her 'Celebration Tour'

MUMBAI:Pop icon Madonna (64) recently shared photos of herself on social media clicked during rehearsals for her upcoming tour and asked her fans if they consider her to be "vulgar".

read more

RnM Biz

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more

GrooveNexus Records Surpasses 3 Million YouTube Subscribers

MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more

Mirchi and Radio City unite to mark 20 Years of Radio in Delhi

Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more

BIG FM takes a stand against tobacco consumption and smoking with its latest initiative ‘Sutta Chhod De Naa Yaar’

MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more

NBCUNIVERSAL AND VIACOM18’S JIOCINEMA ENTER INTO AN EXTENSIVE, MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP

MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard; fans call him 'Baba Ramdev pro'

MUMBAI: Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to...read more

2
Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'

MUMBAI: Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh...read more

3
Bruce Springsteen falls on stage in Amsterdam during world tour

MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.The iconic singer,...read more

4
Johnny Depp cancels shows as doctor warns him not to fly after injury

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Johnny Depp, whose film 'Jeanne du Barry' received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, has been...read more

5
Music Producer Tiny Releases Debut Single “Anonymous”

MUMBAI: "Anonymous" is the first release by Odin De Sa under his gaming alias, Tiny. The single showcases Odin's diverse range as a producer,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games