Combo deal Retail startup Combonation onboards 300+ brands, stores contains over 500 brands of pre-curated combos

MUMBAI: Combonation, India’s first and only combo deal retail platform, has successfully brought on board more than 300 brands. Combonation has been offering a variety of combo deals, and these deals are pre-curated from over 500 brands to make sure everyone gets the most out of them. To provide its consumers with the best selection of leading brands, these combos have been carefully chosen by industry specialists.

Combonation’s invincible amplification in the retail sector can be attributed to its unique approach of offering pre-made combos. With a diverse range of partners, customers can enjoy a wide selection of products that are bundled together in a cost-effective package. Combonation has collaborated with some trusted and reliable brands, such as Faces Canada, Colorbar, Lakme, Mamaearth, Plum, Lotus, Johnson and Johnson, Maybelline, etc. It is a public retail platform that gives various brands a shelf on which they can display and market their products.

Expressing her thoughts on such exponential progress, Combonation's Co-founder & CEO, Pooja Sodhi, stated that "we are eager to keep growing our business collaborations and product offerings in order to give our consumers the best and most appealing combo deals''.

While highlighting Combonations’ unrivaled and exceptional efforts in this regard, she stated that what makes them stand out are their pre-curated combos with great offers, and the top-notch service provided by their team, followed by their enthusiasm and dedication.

Combonation, a one-stop store, delivers everything a family needs in one place, with more than 500 brands of pre-curated combos, including cosmetics, healthcare, wellness, organic goods, etc.

As Combonation continues to expand, customers can expect to see even more brands and pre-curated combos added to their selection, making it easier than ever to find the perfect combo deal.