Chris Gayle on collab with Arko: 'I had to learn the skill of rapping'

MUMBAI: Former West Indies cricket captain and record-breaking batsman Chris Gayle spoke about his collaboration with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima' and said that he had to "learn" to rap.
Cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle will interact with Kapil Sharma on his show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. They will swing hilarious anecdotes about their lives on and off the cricket field. Adding a musical twist to the cricket fun, will be singer and music composer, Arko Pravo Mukherjee.
During a candid conversation, Kapil inquires about Gayle's collaboration with Arko for a song, asking whether Gayle possesses rap skills or if he had to learn it.
In response, Gayle said: "I had to learn the skill of rapping. I enjoy being a student, always eager to listen and learn. Arko is incredibly talented and is particular about his lyrics."
"When he shared the track with me, he provided a rough version and said: "This is what I'm looking for.' It was a new experience for me. I instantly vibed with the beat, and he suggested, 'Hey, let's make it happen'. It turned out to be a great collaboration."
'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce tread more
MUMBAI: GrooveNexus Records, the new age music label, proudly announces that it has crossed the read more
Mirchi RJs Naved and RJ Sayema along with Radio City RJ Ginnie hosted a special one-time show...read more
MUMBAI: Amongst the many health hazardsaffecting the masses in today’s times, the one that poses read more
MUMBAI: NBCUniversal (NBCU) and JioCinema, Viacom18’s streaming service, have entered into a multread more
MUMBAI: Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to...read more
MUMBAI: Hollywood star Johnny Depp, whose film 'Jeanne du Barry' received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, has been...read more
MUMBAI: Bruce Springsteen fans had their hearts in their mouths as the Boss had a scary looking fall during his gig in Amsterdam.The iconic singer,...read more
MUMBAI: "Anonymous" is the first release by Odin De Sa under his gaming alias, Tiny. The single showcases Odin's diverse range as a producer,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sia Furler, who tied the knot with her boyfriend Dan Bernard earlier this month, says she is in "recovery" after she discovered she is...read more