Catch this tale of betrayal in love with Jubin Nautiyal's 'Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya' feat Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig!

MUMBAI: Heartbreak and betrayal have long been emotions that are beautifully expressed via music. T-Series now brings you a poignant portrayal of shattered love in their latest single ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’, produced by Bhushan Kumar, featuring Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, composed by Payal Dev and penned by Manoj Muntashir, the song directed by Donati Media, takes viewers through a modern-day and relevant story that touches upon infidelity and betrayal. With Jubin’s soulful vocals and Payal’s soothing melody, the hard-hitting lyrics and the intense performances by Riva Kishan and Gautam Singh Vig, ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’ is a song that will strike a chord with the emotions within.

Says Riva Kishan, “This is my first ever music video and I’m so happy it’s with T-Series. Gautam has been a fantastic co-star to work with who made me very comfortable on set. This is an amazing song that will hit right at your heartstrings and I think a lot of people who have faced unfaithfulness in love will relate to this song.”

Adds Gautam Singh Vig, “Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is a heart wrenching song that combines elements of relatable lyrics, melodious singing and impactful visuals. It was a pleasure working with Riva who is an amazing talent and I’m sure the audiences are going to love this song.”

Jubin Nautiyal comments, “This is a heart touching song and something many people will connect with. I’m sure Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is going to be loved by all the broken hearts.”

Composer Payal Dev said, “The music of Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya is such that it will definitely bring the emotions out and Jubin has perfectly captured those emotions with his vocals.

Lyricist Manoj Muntashir said, “This song is about the grey side of love that most of us have experienced at least once in life. I’m sure ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’ will definitely touch your heart.”

Navjit Buttar of Nonati Media adds, “The music video showcases the emotions of the heartfelt lyrics and the essence of the song. Riva and Gautam, both have done an excellent job in the video.”

With vocals by Jubin Nautiyal, music by Payal Dev and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir ‘Bewafa Se Pyaar Kiya’ is produced by T-Series. Featuring Riva Kishen and Gautam Singh Vig, the song is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.