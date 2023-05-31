RadioandMusic
News |  31 May 2023 13:22

Aditya Rikhari Releases Soulful Track "Tinka" - A Melodic Journey Through Love and Relationships

MUMBAI: A talented young singer-songwriter and composer, Aditya Rikhari, has released his latest single, Tinka. This captivating track explores the intricacies of romance and relationships. Accompanied by evocative lyrics and mesmerizing melodies, it promises to transport listeners into a world of pure emotions dedicated to the beloved.

"Tinka" showcases Aditya Rikhari's exceptional talent as a singer and songwriter, exploring themes of letting go and moving forward. The song's emotional delivery, mesmerizing melody, and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of intense emotions, painting a vivid picture of love's complexities. Aditya's signature style is reflected in the song's intense instrumentation and raw energy, making "Tinka" a standout track that has the potential to become the love anthem of the year.

In today's music landscape, Aditya Rikhari is one of the few artists who seamlessly blends intensely expressive music-making with contemporary sounds. His modern music array consistently combines classic charm with relatable anthems that resonate deeply with his audience. From his initial releases, such as "Faasle" and "Samjho Na," to the recent hits "Side by Side" and "Teri Yaad," Aditya's mellifluous voice has left its mark on various web series, including the critically acclaimed "Poles Apart" and the popular "Not Dating," ranked among the top 10 web series of 2021.

Talking about the release of the song, Aditya Rikhari shares, "I am thrilled to release 'Tinka,' a song that delves into the depths of love, longing, and passion. It has been a fantastic journey so far, receiving overwhelming love and support from my fans for all my previous songs. With 'Tinka,' I am excited to continue this journey and bring even more heartfelt music to my listeners. I appreciate the opportunity to work with IndieA Records for this release, and together we aim to create powerful musical experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide."

Experience the magic of "Tinka" as it transports you into a world of pure emotions where every drop and every moment is dedicated to the beloved.

