News |  30 May 2023

Dhanush looks unrecognisable in long hair, beard; fans call him 'Baba Ramdev pro'

MUMBAI: Star Dhanush looked unrcognisable as he was seen sporting long hair and beard at the airport.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of Dhanush walking at the airport with in new look. The actor was seen wearing a maroon sweatshirt paired with black joggers and sunglasses.

The actor also obliged for a picture with a fan.

However, his new look caught the attention of many fans who likened the actor to Baba Ramdev.

One wrote: "Mujhe toh laga Baba Ramdev kapde pahen kar gaye."

Another called him: "Baba Ramdev pro."

"I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai," said a netizen.

One asked: "Baba Ramdev is that you?"

A fan wondered how the camera people recognised the actor.

"How did people recognise him in his new avatar... He is completely unrecognisable."

It is not clear if this is a look for his upcoming film 'Captain Miller', where is reportedly be playing dual roles. He will be seen as a father and a son. The film is directed by Arun Matheswaran.

The actor will soon reunite with director Mari Selvaraj for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Dhanush Baba Ramdev music Songs
