Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently.
The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which took place in 2018, and shows Juria talking about her voracious "fighting spirit", showing her strong desire to become a star and work towards achieving her goal.
XG's producer, Simon, expressed his thoughts towards XG's Chisa, Juria and Maya, in an interview in the episode. When asked how he feels about their collaboration, he said: "I am overwhelmed with emotion... I want you, the members, to remember not only the journey and those memories but also your initial aspirations, so that you will never forget."
Through the training camp in Korea, 15 trainees were reduced to 11, and the countdown to the selection of the debut members began.
Recently, XG performed for the first time at the Head In The Clouds New York Music and Arts Festival a large-scale music festival created by 88rising and held at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. They surprised the audience by performing two unreleased songs, thrilling the 15,000 strong New York audience. XG will also perform at the Head In The Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival in Los Angeles on August 5 to August 6.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently. The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which...read more
MUMBAI: The Broadway-style show 'Mughal-E-Azam: The Musical', which is based on K. Asif's timeless classic, has kickstarted its 13-city tour of the U...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Beyonce paused her show in Paris to make reference to the passing of music legend Tina Turner and pay tribute to her after...read more
MUMBAI: Bryan Cranston has likened featuring in a Wes Anderson film to being a musician in an orchestra. The 67-year-old actor features in the all-...read more
MUMBAI: Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her "Courage" world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder...read more