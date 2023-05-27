RadioandMusic
News |  27 May 2023 18:33

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently.

The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which took place in 2018, and shows Juria talking about her voracious "fighting spirit", showing her strong desire to become a star and work towards achieving her goal.

XG's producer, Simon, expressed his thoughts towards XG's Chisa, Juria and Maya, in an interview in the episode. When asked how he feels about their collaboration, he said: "I am overwhelmed with emotion... I want you, the members, to remember not only the journey and those memories but also your initial aspirations, so that you will never forget."

Through the training camp in Korea, 15 trainees were reduced to 11, and the countdown to the selection of the debut members began.

Recently, XG performed for the first time at the Head In The Clouds New York Music and Arts Festival a large-scale music festival created by 88rising and held at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City. They surprised the audience by performing two unreleased songs, thrilling the 15,000 strong New York audience. XG will also perform at the Head In The Clouds Los Angeles Music & Arts Festival in Los Angeles on August 5 to August 6.

(SOURCE:IANS)

