Lyricist Manoj Muntashir to host docuseries on thriving Mauryan era town in Gujarat

MUMBAI: Owing to its historical significance and enduring legacy, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, is set to enthral audiences with a two-part docuseries, 'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar'.
The series explores the enduring history of India's fortified city where each episode delves into a specific era, beginning with Vadnagar's evolution from a modest settlement to a prominent town during the Mauryan Era.
The Indo-Greeks constructed imposing fortifications in the 1st Century BCE, while Buddhism thrived with the discovery of numerous monasteries. The series will be hosted by writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla. Vadnagar's significance as a trade hub grew through coin mints, various industries and buzzing marketplaces prove the continued significance of Vadnagar as centre for commerce and trade in Gujarat during ancient and mediaeval periods.
Manoj Muntashir Shukla said: "The opportunity of hosting this docuseries has been uniquely reassuring and a learning experience for me, and for that, I am truly grateful to Warner Bros. Discovery. This project marks my first collaboration with them."
He further mentioned: "Despite Vadnagar's widespread recognition, there were numerous fascinating aspects about the city that remained unknown to me, and I am confident that there will also be revelations for many people in India. The discoveries made in the docuseries took me by surprise and I cannot wait for viewers to explore this untold narrative and be equally surprised."
'Ananth Anaadih Vadnagar' will premiere on June 7 at 9:00 p.m. on Discovery Channel and is available to stream on the discovery+ platform.
(SOURCE:IANS)
