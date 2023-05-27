Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

MUMBAI: Pop icon Britney Spears met up with her estranged mother Lynne Spears recently and has since said she feels "blessed" by the opportunity to reconcile with her.
There has been tension with the family for some time, particularly in relation to the conservatorship that Britney, 41, had been under for more than a decade until last year, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
Lynne, 68 -- who's expressed interest in reconnecting with her eldest daughter in the past -- was spotted in Los Angeles this week and reportedly visited Britney's home in the area.
As per 'Mirror.co.uk', Britney has since posted about meeting up with her mother on Instagram, taking to the platform to write about it alongside a photo of her younger self.
Britney wrote in the caption of her post: "My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years ... it's been such a long time... with family there's always things that need to be worked out... but time heals all wounds!"
"And after being able to communicate what I've held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things right. I love you so much," she continued.
She concluded the post by hinting at future interactions, with her writing: "Psss... I'm so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years. Let's go shopping afterwards."
(SOURCE:IANS)
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently. The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo. The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her...read more
MUMBAI: Owing to its historical significance and enduring legacy, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, is set to enthral audiences with a...read more
MUMBAI: Bryan Cranston has likened featuring in a Wes Anderson film to being a musician in an orchestra. The 67-year-old actor features in the all-...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled...read more