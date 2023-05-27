Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo.
The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post.
Eilish, who has two other tattoos -- fairies on her hand, and her last name on her sternum -- seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, hidden from the public, reports 'People' magazine.
One of the only times her fans had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture of it that showed the bottom of the dragon's winding tail.
As per 'People', she finally showed the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room.
The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes -- starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it's perfectly matched to her jet-black hair.
Her dragon tattoo wasn't quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: Owing to its historical significance and enduring legacy, Vadnagar, located in Gujarat's Mehsana district, is set to enthral audiences with a...read more
MUMBAI: Bryan Cranston has likened featuring in a Wes Anderson film to being a musician in an orchestra. The 67-year-old actor features in the all-...read more
MUMBAI: The Japanese girl group XG, released the third episode from their documentary recently. The episode focuses on the Korean training camp which...read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled...read more
MUMBAI: Celine Dion has cancelled all 2023 and 2024 dates on her "Courage" world tour due to her ongoing struggle with a rare neurological disorder...read more