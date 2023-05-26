Rahul Jain’s new song ‘Din Yeh Chadheya’ releases!

MUMBAI: Singer, music composer, and lyricist Rahul Jain, who has given his voice to many tracks like ‘Yaara’, ‘Bepannah 2.0’, ‘Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain’, ‘Janam Pe Janam’ and many more has come up with his new song ‘Din Yeh Chadheya’. A beautiful wedding song that is based on a wedding story of a girl.
Speaking on the same, Rahul says “Naach gaana and marriage songs go hand in hand for any Indian wedding. The wedding ceremonies are something that strikes a nerve with not only the bride but also her family. The hardest part of any marriage is bidding goodbye to your family and loved ones to go and live with a new family. I always wanted to compose a wedding song as in our country specially, wedding is an emotion. This song is all about what all comes in the bride’s mind during the wedding rituals. From leaving her house and parents to the dream to settle her new life with her partner. It has depicted all the emotions very beautifully. I think this is the apt song and every bride to be will surely relate with this song.”
Jain’s one more song “Mere Haniyaan” has also release recently, featuring television actor Ruslaan Mumtaaz in the lead.
