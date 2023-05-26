With his first collab in Punjabi, Armaan Malik is 'excited' for 'Dil Malanga'

MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled 'Dil Malanga'.
The song has been created in collaboration with Punjabi singer and actress Nimrat Khaira. The song is a special presentation for 'Mcdonalds I'm loving it live with MTV'. It's a soulful Punjabi number, and explores the emotions of falling in love and celebrating that romance.
Talking about the song, Armaan said: "'Dil Malanga' is my very first composition and collaboration in Punjabi with actor-singer Nimrat Khaira. I'm extremely excited to team up with a unique talent like her and explore my musicality while dabbling into new languages and genres. The process of composing Dil Malanga has opened up a whole new set of possibilities for me as a creative individual. It has given me the confidence to be much more involved in the song-making process than before."
Sung by Armaan Malik and Nimrat Khaira, the track has its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The song is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.
(SOURCE:IANS)
Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI: Playback singer Armaan Malik, who is known for tracks such as 'Bol Do Na Zara', 'Jab Tak' and several others, has released a new song titled...read more
MUMBAI:A shocked Harry Styles paused his concert to urge a fan to dump her boyfriend after she claimed he cheated on her. Concert-goer Cecilia...read more
MUMBAI: Bryan Cranston has likened featuring in a Wes Anderson film to being a musician in an orchestra. The 67-year-old actor features in the all-...read more
MUMBAI: Song sung true: A classic pop earworm, the single came to life when the singer-songwriter & producer confronted by an anxiety attack,...read more
MUMBAI:Actress Amyra Dastur, who recently featured in the music video of the single 'Kya Loge Tum' alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, shared...read more