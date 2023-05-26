RadioandMusic
News |  26 May 2023 12:17 |  By RnMTeam

Barbie, Ken get arrested after leaving behind Barbieland paradise in 'Barbie' trailer

MUMBAI: 'Barbie' has a new official trailer and it teases what Greta Gerwig's summer tentpole is all about, as Barbie and Ken are set to officially enter the real world on July 21.

Fatigued from their days in Barbieland (where everyone is seemingly also named Barbie and Ken), Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken venture out beyond the borders of their homeland, reports 'Variety'.

The new footage shows Barbie and Ken exploring the modern world, which is quite different from the safe haven of their pink-coded, plastic lifestyle. While on Venice Beach, Barbie punches a man who slaps her butt, and she and Ken end up posing with some Los Angeles police department mugshots.

As per 'Variety', Gerwig and the 'Barbie' ensemble attempted to keep the plot of the film hidden from audiences, but when photos and videos of them shooting in Los Angeles went viral last year, fans started to catch onto the movie's plot.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," Robbie told Jimmy Fallon last year about the set photos garnering widespread attention online. "We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life"

"I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in Los Angeles. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a small crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did," added Robbie.

(SOURCE:IANS)

