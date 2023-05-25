RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2023 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

XG Captivates Audience in New York at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Festival with electrifying performance and Unveiling of New Tracks

MUMBAI: On May 21st (Japan Time), XG made their first appearance at the large-scale music festival, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, hosted by 88rising at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

Head In The Clouds (HITC) has been a major music festival held since 2018 in Los Angeles (USA), Jakarta (Indonesia), and Manila (Philippines). In this New York performance, 26 artists, including XG, ITZY, Rich Brian, MILLI, NIKI, and Leaders of Atarashii Gakko!

After showing a CGI intro video, XG were welcomed on stage to rapturous applause. They captured the hearts of the audience with their breathtaking stage presence, starting with a medley of their 1st Single Tippy Toes and 2nd Single MASCARA. In between song performances, the group commented, "It's truly an honor for XG to realize our first live performance in America at HITC. We've been dreaming of this day for a long time and can't believe we're standing on this stage right now. We'll deliver an exciting performance for you all, so please enjoy the show!"

Next, they showcased rap performances of two unreleased songs, "Two Tens" by HARVEYMAYA and "Nothin" by JURINCOCONA, which received a shouts of appreciation from fans, the latest in a series of content that had been causing a buzz on social media.

In the cover of Justin Bieber's "Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon" named "XG VOX #1 Peaches," CHISAJURIA, joined by HINATA, dramatically changed the vibe of the venue with their cool, soft vocals.

Finally, they delivered an overwhelming stage presence with their 3rd Single "LEFT RIGHT" and "SHOOTING STAR", bringing the stadium to its climax. They captivated the approximately 15,000 New York audience with their hugely successful stage performance.

Just recently, on May 13th, XG showcased their first performance in Japan at the world's largest K-Culture festival, "KCON JAPAN 2023". XG continues to deliver dynamic live performances, making them a group to keep an eye on in the future.

Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

XG Setlist

1 Tippy Toes MASCARA
2"XG TAPE #3 Two Tens"(HARVEYMAYA)
3"XG TAPE #3 Nothin" (JURINCOCONA)
4"XG VOX #1 Peaches" (CHISAHINATAJURIA)
5 LEFT RIGHT
6 SHOOTING STAR

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

On March 18 2022, they will become the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of "bold" creativity. The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

XGALX

XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of "bold" creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:
"Focus on your dreams and don't stop until you make them a reality"

CREATE BOLD CULTURE

Through the work of the XGALX project we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to:"Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true - without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others."

XG Official Website: http://xgalx.com/xg/
XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB "ALPHAZ": https://xg.pasch.fan/
XG Instagram: https://instagram.com/xgofficial
XG YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@xg_official
XG TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xg.official
XG Weverse: https://weverseapp.page.link/p3i5
XG Twitter: https://twitter.com/XGOfficial_
XG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XGOfficial
XGALX Official Website http://xgalx.com/

Tags
XG music Songs
Related news
 | 25 May 2023

DANCEHALL ARTIST ISHAWNA AND GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ED SHEERAN TEAM UP FOR ‘BRACE IT’ OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

MUMBAI: One of the leading voices of a new generation of female dancehall artists, Ishawna, has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the ‘Brace It’ music video, Ed’s first official dancehall collaboration.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

When Chai Met Toast releases the Captivating Melody "Love You the Same" from their Highly Anticipated EP "LYTS"

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, the indie band that has captivated audiences with their soulful melodies, engaging lyrics, and raw musical style, is back with yet another mesmerizing track.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

Dr. Sagar says, "Every Line of Sare Jahan Se Acha will bring an instant pride and shine in your eyes for our nation", As the song crosses 15 million views all over

MUMBAI: Music has the power to unite, inspire, and touch the hearts of millions. One such magical collaboration took place between the talented lyricist Dr.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

Aoora sings Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' in K-pop style

MUMBAI: Actress and K-pop singer, rapper, and music producer, Aoora has blended the elements of Indian music and K-pop with his latest rendition of the charbuster track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The new version hit the airwaves on Thursday.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

Iconic Lata Mangeshkar-Gulzar song now rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: The timeless track 'Zihaal-E-Miskin' which was originally composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by veteran lyricist-director Gulzar, has got a contemporary twist.

read more

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Iconic Lata Mangeshkar-Gulzar song now rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: The timeless track 'Zihaal-E-Miskin' which was originally composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by veteran...read more

2
When Chai Met Toast releases the Captivating Melody "Love You the Same" from their Highly Anticipated EP "LYTS"

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, the indie band that has captivated audiences with their soulful melodies, engaging lyrics, and raw musical style, is...read more

3
DANCEHALL ARTIST ISHAWNA AND GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ED SHEERAN TEAM UP FOR ‘BRACE IT’ OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

MUMBAI: One of the leading voices of a new generation of female dancehall artists, Ishawna, has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the ‘Brace It’ music...read more

4
Dr. Sagar says, "Every Line of Sare Jahan Se Acha will bring an instant pride and shine in your eyes for our nation", As the song crosses 15 million views all over

MUMBAI: Music has the power to unite, inspire, and touch the hearts of millions. One such magical collaboration took place between the talented...read more

5
From Beyonce to Barack Obama, global celebrities mourn Turner's demise

MUMBAI: Music makers and entertainers penned touching tributes to 'Queen of Rock 'N' Roll' Tina Turner immediately after her death was announced on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games