XG Captivates Audience in New York at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Festival with electrifying performance and Unveiling of New Tracks

MUMBAI: On May 21st (Japan Time), XG made their first appearance at the large-scale music festival, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, hosted by 88rising at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

Head In The Clouds (HITC) has been a major music festival held since 2018 in Los Angeles (USA), Jakarta (Indonesia), and Manila (Philippines). In this New York performance, 26 artists, including XG, ITZY, Rich Brian, MILLI, NIKI, and Leaders of Atarashii Gakko!

After showing a CGI intro video, XG were welcomed on stage to rapturous applause. They captured the hearts of the audience with their breathtaking stage presence, starting with a medley of their 1st Single Tippy Toes and 2nd Single MASCARA. In between song performances, the group commented, "It's truly an honor for XG to realize our first live performance in America at HITC. We've been dreaming of this day for a long time and can't believe we're standing on this stage right now. We'll deliver an exciting performance for you all, so please enjoy the show!"

Next, they showcased rap performances of two unreleased songs, "Two Tens" by HARVEYMAYA and "Nothin" by JURINCOCONA, which received a shouts of appreciation from fans, the latest in a series of content that had been causing a buzz on social media.

In the cover of Justin Bieber's "Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon" named "XG VOX #1 Peaches," CHISAJURIA, joined by HINATA, dramatically changed the vibe of the venue with their cool, soft vocals.

Finally, they delivered an overwhelming stage presence with their 3rd Single "LEFT RIGHT" and "SHOOTING STAR", bringing the stadium to its climax. They captivated the approximately 15,000 New York audience with their hugely successful stage performance.

Just recently, on May 13th, XG showcased their first performance in Japan at the world's largest K-Culture festival, "KCON JAPAN 2023". XG continues to deliver dynamic live performances, making them a group to keep an eye on in the future.

Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival

XG Setlist

1 Tippy Toes MASCARA

2"XG TAPE #3 Two Tens"(HARVEYMAYA)

3"XG TAPE #3 Nothin" (JURINCOCONA)

4"XG VOX #1 Peaches" (CHISAHINATAJURIA)

5 LEFT RIGHT

6 SHOOTING STAR

XG

XG are a seven member HipHop/R&B girls group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HARVEY, HINATA, JURIA, MAYA and COCONA.

On March 18 2022, they will become the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of "bold" creativity. The group's name, "XG", stands for "Xtraordinary Girls". With their fresh, inventive music and performance, XG aims to empower young people from all over the world - from all walks of life.

XGALX

XGALX is a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined world view, creating a culture of "bold" creativity. Through the dynamic energy of their music and performance, XGALX will spread a message to young people all over the world:

"Focus on your dreams and don't stop until you make them a reality"

CREATE BOLD CULTURE

Through the work of the XGALX project we will empower young people all over the world, from all walks of life to:"Listen to your heart, focus on your dreams and have the strength to make them come true - without being limited by the opinions or judgements of others."

