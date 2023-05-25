When Chai Met Toast releases the Captivating Melody "Love You the Same" from their Highly Anticipated EP "LYTS"

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, the indie band that has captivated audiences with their soulful melodies, engaging lyrics, and raw musical style, is back with yet another mesmerizing track. The band has just released their fourth and final song, "Love You the Same," from their eagerly awaited EP, "LYTS."

When Chai Met Toast has carved a niche for themselves in both the independent and commercial music scenes. Their earlier songs, such as "Sushi," "Beautiful, With You," and "Hearts Never Break," with IndieA records have resonated with listeners, finding a permanent place in their playlists.

"Love You the Same" tells a poignant tale of separation and the enduring power of love, even in the face of distance. The song beautifully captures the raw emotions of heartbreak and longing, painting a vivid picture of a relationship that has come to an end. With its delicate piano melody, soaring vocals, gentle percussion, and a powerful chorus, "Love You the Same" conveys a message of hope and healing. It offers solace to those who have ever experienced the pain of a broken heart. This powerful love song is set to resonate deeply with listeners, becoming a timeless classic in its own right.

The release of "Love You the Same" completes the EP "LYTS," which showcases When Chai Met Toast's versatility and musical prowess. Each song from the EP, including "Sushi" released in March, "Beautiful, With You" and "Hearts Never Break" in April, and now "Love You the Same", has its unique charm, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners.

When Chai Met Toast's EP "LYTS" is a testament to the band's commitment to delivering soul-stirring melodies that resonate deeply with their audience. Their music transcends boundaries, effortlessly blending genres and creating a sound that is uniquely their own. "LYTS" showcases their versatility and promises to deliver an unforgettable musical experience.

About IndieA records- Universal Music India launched IndieA Records, a new platform for country's independent music artists to showcase their talent to a wider discerning audience. An artist-first platform, IndieA Records is dedicated to actively discovering a wide range of music from independent artists across all genres and languages and bringing their work to a wider, more discerning audience through strategic partnerships & distinctive marketing. The label’s inception came with a rise in the independent music scene in India, which has seen a surging shift in music consumption habits and listener preferences in recent years. IndieA Records is in the process of banking an enviable repertoire of fresh indie music from both established and emerging artists. The songs will be promoted differently through intimate on-ground events and live gigs, strategically targeted to relevant audiences who have an affinity for such varied indie music.