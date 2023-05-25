RadioandMusic
News |  25 May 2023 12:51

More Tina Turner tributes pour in: Sir Elton John leads the way

MUMBAI: Sir Elton John, 'Star Trek' legend George Takei and Magic Johnson have led tributes to Tina Turner after the icon's death was announced on Thursday.

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, real name Anna Mae Bullock, died peacefully after a long illness, she was aged 83, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Music legend Tina was in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, at the time of her passing. The 'River Deep Mountain High' singer had suffered ill health in recent years.

Sir Elton John, who once dueted with Tina, called her a "total legend on record and on stage".

"We have lost one of the world's most exciting and electric performers. A total legend on record and on stage. She was untouchable," Sir Elton wrote, sharing a picture of the pair together.

"Condolences to Erwin and her family. The saddest news."

Naomi Campbell commented on the announcement on Tina's official message: "REST in Peace & Power THE QUEEN, LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you."

Former basketball player Magic Johnson tweeted: "Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n' roll Tina Turner. I've seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I've ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."

George Takei posted: "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,..."

Alexandra Burke posted: "RIP to the one and only Tina. There will never be anyone like you. Truly the greatest!"

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', English actor Paddy McGuinness wrote, "What a shock. Another great leaving us. When Icons pass away it really resonates. RIP Tina Turner."

Tina rose to prominence as the lead singer of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue before launching a successful career as a solo performer.

During her fruitful career, the American-Swiss singer won eight Grammy Awards and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St Louis Walk of Fame.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Sir Elton John Alexandra Burke Tina Turner Singer Songs music
