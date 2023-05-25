Dr. Sagar says, "Every Line of Sare Jahan Se Acha will bring an instant pride and shine in your eyes for our nation", As the song crosses 15 million views all over

MUMBAI: Music has the power to unite, inspire, and touch the hearts of millions. One such magical collaboration took place between the talented lyricist Dr. Sagar, music director Satya Kashyap and renowned singer Amruta Fadnavis, resulting in the mesmerizing song "Sare Jahan Se Acha." Released on YouTube on 'T-Series', this soulful track has captured the imagination of listeners worldwide, amassing over 12 million views in a short span of time. Dr. Sagar's contribution as a lyricist has played a pivotal role in the success of this remarkable composition.

The timeless message of unity and love for the nation resonates deeply, making "Sare Jahan Se Acha" an anthem of hope and inspiration. Dr. Sagar's lyrical prowess shines through in every line, evoking emotions and stirring a sense of national pride. The combined efforts of Dr. Sagar, Satya Kashyap and Amruta Fadnavis have struck a chord with the audience, making "Sare Jahan Se Acha" a memorable composition.

Dr Sagar on the song receiving so much appreciation says, "The song that is one of that song which is very close to my heart as it is something for my nation. And doing something for the contribution for the nation is really a big pride for me to talk about"

He further went on to say, "The song is something that focuses on how strong and powerful we as Indians are that we can together fight and solve anything for our nation. It's a slow soulful song whose each and every line will touch your heart and bring that instant pride and shine in your eyes for the love of our country. And before the film getting released the song has been showered with so much love and I really can't be more thankful enough for that"

"Amruta Fadnavis has given her soulful voice to this song which makes the song 10 times better and best and I am thankful to the team of Bharateeyans for giving me this opportunity I just hope when you all will see the film, you will connect with the song more and more each day", Dr Sagar concluded.

Bharateeyans is a Hindi Bollywood Debut by the well-known Telugu writer Deen Raj. The film Bharatyeeans is all set to release in the coming week.