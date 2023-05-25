RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 May 2023 19:06 |  By RnMTeam

Dr. Sagar says, "Every Line of Sare Jahan Se Acha will bring an instant pride and shine in your eyes for our nation", As the song crosses 15 million views all over

MUMBAI: Music has the power to unite, inspire, and touch the hearts of millions. One such magical collaboration took place between the talented lyricist Dr. Sagar, music director Satya Kashyap and renowned singer Amruta Fadnavis, resulting in the mesmerizing song "Sare Jahan Se Acha." Released on YouTube on 'T-Series', this soulful track has captured the imagination of listeners worldwide, amassing over 12 million views in a short span of time. Dr. Sagar's contribution as a lyricist has played a pivotal role in the success of this remarkable composition.

The timeless message of unity and love for the nation resonates deeply, making "Sare Jahan Se Acha" an anthem of hope and inspiration. Dr. Sagar's lyrical prowess shines through in every line, evoking emotions and stirring a sense of national pride. The combined efforts of Dr. Sagar, Satya Kashyap and Amruta Fadnavis have struck a chord with the audience, making "Sare Jahan Se Acha" a memorable composition.

Dr Sagar on the song receiving so much appreciation says, "The song that is one of that song which is very close to my heart as it is something for my nation. And doing something for the contribution for the nation is really a big pride for me to talk about"

He further went on to say, "The song is something that focuses on how strong and powerful we as Indians are that we can together fight and solve anything for our nation. It's a slow soulful song whose each and every line will touch your heart and bring that instant pride and shine in your eyes for the love of our country. And before the film getting released the song has been showered with so much love and I really can't be more thankful enough for that"

"Amruta Fadnavis has given her soulful voice to this song which makes the song 10 times better and best and I am thankful to the team of Bharateeyans for giving me this opportunity I just hope when you all will see the film, you will connect with the song more and more each day", Dr Sagar concluded.

Check out the song now,

As a lyricist, Dr. Sagar has mastered the art of blending words with emotions, creating melodies that leave an indelible mark on the listener's soul. Dr. Sagar's collaboration with Satya Kashyap and Amruta Fadnavis on the song "Sare Jahan Se Acha" has garnered immense acclaim and appreciation from listeners worldwide.

Bharateeyans is a Hindi Bollywood Debut by the well-known Telugu writer Deen Raj. The film Bharatyeeans is all set to release in the coming week.

Tags
Dr. Sagar Bharateeyans music Songs
Related news
 | 25 May 2023

DANCEHALL ARTIST ISHAWNA AND GRAMMY AWARD WINNING ED SHEERAN TEAM UP FOR ‘BRACE IT’ OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

MUMBAI: One of the leading voices of a new generation of female dancehall artists, Ishawna, has teamed up with Ed Sheeran for the ‘Brace It’ music video, Ed’s first official dancehall collaboration.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

XG Captivates Audience in New York at 88rising's "Head In The Clouds" Festival with electrifying performance and Unveiling of New Tracks

MUMBAI: On May 21st (Japan Time), XG made their first appearance at the large-scale music festival, Head In The Clouds New York Music & Arts Festival, hosted by 88rising at the Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

When Chai Met Toast releases the Captivating Melody "Love You the Same" from their Highly Anticipated EP "LYTS"

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, the indie band that has captivated audiences with their soulful melodies, engaging lyrics, and raw musical style, is back with yet another mesmerizing track.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

Aoora sings Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' in K-pop style

MUMBAI: Actress and K-pop singer, rapper, and music producer, Aoora has blended the elements of Indian music and K-pop with his latest rendition of the charbuster track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The new version hit the airwaves on Thursday.

read more
 | 25 May 2023

Iconic Lata Mangeshkar-Gulzar song now rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: The timeless track 'Zihaal-E-Miskin' which was originally composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by veteran lyricist-director Gulzar, has got a contemporary twist.

read more

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Iconic Lata Mangeshkar-Gulzar song now rendered by Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Mishra

MUMBAI: The timeless track 'Zihaal-E-Miskin' which was originally composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and penned by veteran...read more

2
When Chai Met Toast releases the Captivating Melody "Love You the Same" from their Highly Anticipated EP "LYTS"

MUMBAI: When Chai Met Toast, the indie band that has captivated audiences with their soulful melodies, engaging lyrics, and raw musical style, is...read more

3
Dr. Sagar says, "Every Line of Sare Jahan Se Acha will bring an instant pride and shine in your eyes for our nation", As the song crosses 15 million views all over

MUMBAI: Music has the power to unite, inspire, and touch the hearts of millions. One such magical collaboration took place between the talented...read more

4
From Beyonce to Barack Obama, global celebrities mourn Turner's demise

MUMBAI: Music makers and entertainers penned touching tributes to 'Queen of Rock 'N' Roll' Tina Turner immediately after her death was announced on...read more

5
Joe Jonas cried tears of jealousy when brother Nick became 'The Voice' judge

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas said that he cried tears of jealousy when his younger brother Nick was hired as a judge on 'The Voice'. The 33-year-old 'S.O.S.'...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games