News |  25 May 2023 19:01 |  By RnMTeam

Aoora sings Mithun Chakraborty's golden hit 'Jimmy Jimmy' in K-pop style

MUMBAI: Actress and K-pop singer, rapper, and music producer, Aoora has blended the elements of Indian music and K-pop with his latest rendition of the charbuster track 'Jimmy Jimmy'. The new version hit the airwaves on Thursday.

The cult hit was first created by the late composer Bappi Lahiri and originally featured in the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film 'Disco Dancer'.

Talking about the song, Aoora said: "I am thrilled to sing in Hindi for the very first time and present the K-pop version of a beloved Bollywood song like 'Jimmy Jimmy' which happens to be one of my favourites. This collaboration exemplifies my deep admiration for Indian music and my desire to create something truly special that resonates with fans from both cultures."

For the song, Aoora partnered with India's oldest music label Saregama to recreate a K-pop version of the track.

In February 2023, Aoora mesmerised Indian audiences with his concerts in Mumbai and Jammu and is now determined to foster cultural exchange between India and South Korea with his music.

He further mentioned: "It has been such an honour to be able to work with India's most prestigious label Saregama and to infuse the K-pop flavour in a wonderful song like 'Jimmy Jimmy.' I had so much fun working on it, and it was also challenging to recreate it in the K-pop style while maintaining its original essence. Between me and my music producer Friday, we were, however, able to create sound that I am very proud of. I hope that all my fans will remember this version for a very long time."

The song is available to stream on all major audio streaming platforms.

(SOURCE: IANS)

