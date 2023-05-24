Montreal's VANTABLACK WARSHIP New Corrosive Video For "Gone" + QC Show Dates ; New Album "Last of the Hardmouthed Poets" Out Now! via BAM & Co. Heavy

MUMBAI: Vantablack Warship is a band that mixes thrash metal, hardcore, and punk into an abrasive and thunderous metal. Their music is rhythmic, contagious, aggressive, violent, caustic… All with groove! The name of the group aims to pay homage to Black Sabbath. Vantablack is considered the blackest black in existence. Their mission is to be darker than the darkest of all, Black Sabbath. They have a new album, their third, being released next month entitled “Last of the Hard Mouthed Poets” and a music video available now for the single “Gone”. They share their enthusiasm:

“We think that if there is one song from the album that could go to mainstream rock radio, it's this one! It was not our intention at the start, but it's our "radio-friendly" song and features an eye-catching bridge. We took a look at the first pandemic restrictions that we had and pushed the energy on this one as if it had been extended forever! Looks like Vantablack trying to make a System of a Down tune...!”

“Last of the Hard Mouthed Poets” is a pure adrenaline rush that shoots everything! The short songs are intense and punch you in the face with engaging and thoughtful lyrics. They bring a ton of energy to both their live shows and recordings, they are not one to miss!

Riff-driven power chord assault awaits and is suggested for fans of Exodus, Cancer Bats, and Slayer.

Watch and listen to “Gone” via its premiere on IDIOTEQ HERE.

“Last of the Hardmouthed Poets” was released on April 28th, 2023, and is available from BAM & Co. Heavy.

Show Dates:

June 2 - La Facterie - Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC w/ Demonstone - info

July 9 - Pirahna Bar - Montreal, QC w/ Aggros ( featuring Parris Mayhew of the original Cro-Mags) - info

Aug 4 - Rockfest Pour La Santé Mentale - St-Lin, QC - info

Oct 20 - Café du Clocher - Alma, QC w/ B.A.R.F. - info

Oct 21 - Théâtre des Grands Bois - St-Casimir, QC w/ B.A.R.F. - info

Track Listing:

- Blacklisters Lament - 0:36

2 - We Shall Not Sleep - 3:14

3 - Hunting the Recruiter - 3:09

4 - 40 Acres - 3:19

5 - Choose Your Ride - 1:55

6 - Unplug the Drug - 2:11

7 - Laughing In Anger - 3:47

8 - Gone - 2:39

9 - Inside His Mind - 3:12

10 - Fameless - 2:19

11 - Above it All - 2:12

Album Length: 28:38

Vantablack Warship is:

Patrick Gordon - Guitar

Yannick “Pil” Pilon - Vocals

Thierry Hivon - Guitar

Kurt Clifford - Bass

Pierre Pitre - Drums

“It’s a menacing mix of explosive thrash and you can let it pummel your senses by hitting play” – Exclaim!

“thrash, groove and gnarly vocals…it’s metal from start to finish and yet the overwhelming sense throughout is that this band’s attitude is punk to the core.” – Five Albums

“Assurément un groupe québécois à suivre et à ne pas manquer lorsqu’ils se produiront en spectacle dans votre région. Croyez-moi sur parole, Vantablack Warship – le mini-album et le groupe – fera date dans l’histoire de notre métal. ” – Muzik Injection

“The six songs are exactly what you would expect from a band in this genre, hard, ruthless, aggressive and this with a healthy dose of “f*ck the world and all in it” attitude…With this short record, Vantablack Warship shows they fit right into the current crossover scene and fans of bands like Municipal Waste or Suicidal Tendencies can surely appreciate this little piece of work.” – Lords of Metal

“It’s a hard hitting good time from start to end, no weak spots. It’s a mind bending cluster fuck to the tenth power. The vocals through out the album, so rich, yet so creative and they are their own thing. The melodies and mixing, everything has been extraordinary. It was more than a pleasure to listen to this!” – Taste of Khaos

“play a remarkably catchy brand of rocking deaththrash” – The Killchain Blog

“I’m very much digging it and hopefully there will be more coming from Vantablack Warship because I’ll be spinning this one over and over again.” – Thy Demons Be Scribblin

” Vantablack Warship wear their influences for all to see, there is, thankfully, no doubt that they have a sound that is all their own, or at least a sound made their own. Opening track You’ll Burn brings to mind Entombed’s 1993 classic Wolverine Blues, – as do all six tracks, in fact – but never to the point of plagiarism, and although Cancer Bats, Pantera and Slayer are all obvious influences too, there is no sense that you’re hearing a poor imitation, just a kick ass band with great taste in music.” – Morat 666