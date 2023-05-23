Sriya Lenka, India's First K-pop Star, Joins Global Group BLACKSWAN for Their Highly Anticipated Album 'That Karma'

MUMBAI: An exciting collaboration that is set to make waves in the K-pop industry. Sriya Lenka, India's first K-pop artist with the unique and multi-ethnic K-pop girl group, BLACKSWAN, consisting solely of foreign (non-Korean) members. Together, they have geared up for the release of their new single album titled 'That Karma' on May 19, 2023, at 6 pm KST.

Marking their comeback after a year and a half since their last album 'Close to me' in October 2021, BLACKSWAN is thrilled to introduce Sriya Lenka as their lead vocalist and main dancer. Known for her incredible talent and recognition from top global brands like Google India, Coke Studio, and Skybags, Sriya Lenka brings a fresh and dynamic energy to the group.

Expressing her excitement for the upcoming album, Sriya Lenka shared, "We are thrilled to finally share our hard work and make our comeback with 'That Karma.' This album represents our growth as a group, and we've poured our hearts and souls into bringing our fans something new and unique. We can't wait for everyone to hear it and see what we have in store."

Joining Sriya Lenka in BLACKSWAN are Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin, Sub-dancer, Sub-vocalist) from Germany and Brazil, who showcased her magnificent beauty and stage presence during performances in India earlier this year, and NVee (Florence Alena Smith) from the USA, the group's main vocalist who demonstrated her exceptional vocal skills at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup. Additionally, Fatou (Samba Fatou Diouf), the main rapper, hailing from Belgium, released her solo hip-hop album in August 2022.

Philip YJ Yoon, Managing Director at DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT "Sriya Lenka, Gabi, and NVee are shining examples of our commitment to discovering and developing global talent. We are excited to see what the future holds for BLACKSWAN and look forward to continuing our collaboration with Collective Artists Network and Big Bang Music to promote and support the group."