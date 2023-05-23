RadioandMusic
News |  23 May 2023 19:03 |  By RnMTeam

Fan Listening Parties for Ed Sheeran’s unreleased album to be hosted at SOCIAL in association with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: To celebrate the historic rollout of Ed Sheeran’s most intimate and personal album yet, Warner Music India is collaborating with SOCIAL to give his superfans an exclusive chance to be the first to get a preview of ‘-’ pronounced ‘Subtract' - one day before its official release as the India chapter of the Global Fan Listening Parties.

The popular F&B chain will be holding these sessions simultaneously in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru on 4th May 2023. While the listening parties will be held across select venues across the world, SOCIAL will be the exclusive venue in India where patrons can swoon to the global superstar’s unreleased tracks.

Alexander Valladares, the Chief Marketing Officer of Impresario said, “Firstly, we’re glad to be the only venue in the country where Ed’s die-hard fans can enjoy his upcoming album through the pre-launch listening parties. Over the years, SOCIAL has brought about some memorable international experiences served in our signature hyperlocal style, and we expect this one to be no different! Naturally, I’m super pumped not just for the listening session, but our future collaborations with Warner Music India too.”

Shilpa Bhatia, Head of Marketing, Warner Music India & SAARC said, “We are elated to curate this experience exclusively for Ed Sheeran’s superfans in India to come together and listen to his upcoming album ‘-’, which would be the last in his mathematical series, that began over a decade ago with ‘+’. India is one of his biggest markets globally with a vast core audience and listener base and we are thrilled to present his new music via these intimate Fan Listening Parties with SOCIAL. Warner Music India is continuously striving to make international artists household names in India and we hope to continue building many more of these exciting and innovative fan engaging experiences.

India continues to be Ed Sheeran’s #2 market globally. For his songs ‘Perfect’ & ‘Shape of You’, India is the #1 market and they still continue to dominate charts with a legacy of being in Spotify Top 200 for over 4 years now.

The parties at SOCIAL will be held from 11:00 pm onwards in Delhi & Mumbai and 4:00 pm onwards in Bangalore.

Subtract ‘-’ will release globally on 5th May 2023, click here to pre-save.

