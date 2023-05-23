Dooriyan" is a heart-wrenching song that delves into the pain and struggles of a distant relationship: Viniick

MUMBAI: Mumbai based indie artist Vikas Nishad aka Viniick has recently released his latest track Dooriyan. The track is a love song which portrays various aspects of a relationship and the song also has a beautiful music video to it. The track is produced and performed by Viniick and composed by Harjaspreet Singh and Viniick. The song is also opened by Viniick and Harjaspreet Singh.

Speaking about the track Viniick says " "Dooriyan" is a heart-wrenching song that delves into the pain and struggles of a distant relationship. The lyrics convey the emotional turmoil of two lovers who are forced to be apart due to work or other reasons. The song speaks to the challenges of maintaining a relationship when physical distance creates a sense of separation and isolation. The haunting melody and soulful vocals evoke a deep sense of longing and nostalgia, as the singer reminisces about the moments shared with their loved one. "Dooriyan" is a beautiful and relatable song that speaks to anyone who has ever felt the ache of separation from someone they love."

Viniick is a rising star of the Indie music circuit who has been born and raised in Mumbai. His first major breakthrough came in 2018 when he produced the title track for the movie “Welcome Millions” with Shashaa Tirupati which was also Qualified for the "91st Academy Awards”.