Delhi-based electronica producer Alboe releases new multilingual EP, 'Love Languages'

MUMBAI: New Delhi-based electronica producer and singer Alboe aka A Little Bit Of Everything has released his latest EP Love Languages, a multi-lingual exploration of love that weaves together elements from Indian classical music and new wave electronica to create a cohesive auditory experience. The six-track EP features five singers across four languages – Bengali, Hindi, Punjabi and English – resulting in tracks that are distinct and strong on their own yet complementary.

You can stream the EP here.

“‘Love Languages’ touches on all forms of love but mostly introspective love, about forgiving oneself, being your best friend and the importance of loving yourself that’s more about being at peace with yourself,” says Alboe aka Vedant Chandra of his EP.

‘Love Languages’

Alboe’s affinity for seamlessly blending classical Indian sounds with western influences – that he first displayed in his debut album The Painter – continues in Love Languages that kicks off with a disco-drenched Bengali track with arpeggiated bass lines, ‘Rokto’ ft Prakta on vocals.

On ‘Can’t find your love’, the English-Hindi disco-tinged house music track, the tabla engages in easy banter with the synths. ‘Silhouttes’, sung by Alboe himself, features heavy instrumentation, orchestral sounds and vocal journeys.

The hip-pop number ‘Flight’ is a song about longing but Punjabi singer So Dee’s playful vocal style doesn’t let the energy flag for a second. ‘Youniverse’, a dancefloor-friendly song about letting go, is followed by Malx ft Shri, an ode to self-love that is based on raag Malkauns, one of the oldest ragas of Hindustani classical music. And how the idea of ‘Love Languages’ came to Alboe.

“One day as I was practicising raga Malkauns, which is one of my favourite ragas, on the MIDI-keyboard, I was struck by how much I enjoyed the way it sounded and I started tinkering with sounds and elements,” says Alboe of the process. “At the same time, I was also talking to a close friend of mine, the Hyderabad-based vocalist Shri and asked her if she would sing on this track. She said, the track worked out great and that set me down the road of exploring regional music. I wanted to touch all corners and see what I could do with blending Indian and Western sounds,” he adds.

Incidentally, both Prajna (‘Rokto’) and So Dee (‘Flight’) are talents that Alboe discovered via Instagram.

Love Languages is available across all streaming platforms starting May 19.