RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2023 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

The star-studded '8 A.M. Metro' - An extraordinary album featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Nooran Sisters, Vishar Mishra, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi and more

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a soul-stirring musical expedition as the album of “8 A.M. Metro" makes its grand debut. This power-packed album composed by the incredibly talented Mark K Robin features an extraordinary ensemble of voices, including Nooran Sisters, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, and more. Visualized with the dynamic duo Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher from the movie '8 A.M. Metro,' this album promises to captivate hearts and leave a lasting impression.

‘8 A.M. Metro’ stands out for its diverse genres, with each song evoking different emotions. The album comprises 7 tracks carefully crafted to resonate with various moods and emotions, receiving overwhelming response. Woh Khuda (the album has two versions, one by the Nooran sisters and the other by Javed Ali) is a devotional and Sufi masterpiece that will transport listeners into a world of spiritual ecstasy. Ghoomey by Jubin Nautiyal is a vibrant and romantic dance number that will make your heart skip a beat.Phir Se Dil Toota by Vishal Mishra is a heartbreakingly beautiful romantic ballad that showcases the emotional depth of the characters. Immerse yourself in *Hey Fikar* by Jonita Gandhi, which has soothing melodies in a jazz-infused easy listening offering. Highlighting Mark K Robin's brilliant composition, the tracks create a harmonious blend that is sure to captivate all music enthusiasts.

Alongside these mesmerizing tracks, the album also features six poems written by the legendary Gulzar, which are eloquently narrated by the talented *Saiyami Kher*. This collaboration adds an extra layer of depth and artistic excellence to the overall experience of ‘8 A.M. Metro’.

“ 8 A.M. Metro is a very special film to me, and I believe the music complements the story beautifully as well. The album conveys the transformative power of music, capable of stirring deep emotions and taking listeners on an unforgettable journey. I have no doubt that '8 A.M. Metro' will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of people." - *Raj R, Director*

*Gulshan Devaiah expressed*, "Working on '8 A.M. Metro' has been a memorable experience. The songs are incredibly powerful, and the collaboration with Mark K Robin has been truly magical. We are so happy to have received immense love already. I’m very happy that I got to work with this wonderful team."

Saiyami Kher added, "It's an honor to narrate Gulzar Sahab's poems in this album. It’s something I can tell my grandchildren I have worked with Gulzar Saab twice! Truly blessed. The music composed by Mark K Robin beautifully complements the soul-stirring verses. Feels really good to see the album receive so much love."

Mark K Robin shared, "I am thrilled to present '8 A.M. Metro' to the world. This album has been a labor of love, and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such remarkable artists. I am extremely happy to see music resonating with listeners and taking them on a profound musical journey."

Directed by Raj R, the movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’ showcases how the mundane life of Iravati- a 29-year-old housewife living in Nanded - is thrown into mild disarray when she is asked to look after her pregnant sister, Riya, in Hyderabad after complications arise. Featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher, the movie releases on 19th May in theatres. The musical album is available for streaming today on all major platforms.

Listen to full album here - SMI.lnk.to/8A.M.Metro

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal Nooran sisters Vishal Mishra Javed Ali Jonita Gandhi
Related news
 | 17 May 2023

Jubin Nautiyal takes on the Hindi Pop genre by distinctly co-composing 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'

MUMBAI: After a spate of commercially successful romantic and melancholic songs, Jubin Nautiyal is out with a new offering that promises a distinct and unconventional sound.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

Kailash Kher, Javed Ali lend their voices to 'Mere Maula' for 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'

MUMBAI: Playback singers Kailash Kher and Javed Ali have teamed up for the song 'Mere Maula', a Sufi track to be added to the streaming show 'Taj: Reign of Revenge'. The song exemplifies the trend of adding new dimensions to a show's narrative through a track.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, recently concluded season 8 of BIG Golden Voice with much fervour and excitement.

read more
 | 10 May 2023

Mumbai, Get Ready for a Musical Weekend Treat with Javed Ali and Shilpa Rao at R CITY

MUMBAI - Mumbai's iconic lifestyle destination, R CITY, is bringing to its patrons an unforgettable musical extravaganza, this May, with two of the country’s top singers performing live through its two musical concerts - Farnaz Fever presenting JAVED ALI - LIVE IN CONCERT at 7 PM on Saturday 20t

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Jubin Nautiyal: 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' captures the pain of separation

MUMBAI: Singer Jubin Nautiyal says his new song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' is special as it captures the pain of separation.Nautiyal is all set to release his self-written ballad song 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi', co-composed by Rocky Khanna, sung by Jubin.

read more

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

top# 5 articles

1
Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

MUMBAI : Major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple next month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superband BTS since its debut...read more

2
A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for 'Humorously Yours', 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', spoke about the inspiration behind her role of Beena...read more

3
Foo Fighters welcome new drummer Josh Freese

MUMBAI: American rock band Foo Fighters revealed their new drummer during a live streamed event. And as expected, it's veteran session man and...read more

4
QYUKI Digital Media gave a memorable experience to their creators at Rema's concert in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Nigerian singer Rema is popularly known for his chartbuster single 'Calm Down’ and was recently in India for the ‘Calm Down India Tour'. His...read more

5
Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi teams up with 20-year-old singer-songwriter Rudy Mukta for an upbeat new single "No Escape"

MUMBAI: Sahej Bakshi aka Dualist Inquiry, known for his melodic, guitar-driven electronica returns with a new single “No Escape” - a collaboration...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games