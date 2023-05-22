The star-studded '8 A.M. Metro' - An extraordinary album featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Nooran Sisters, Vishar Mishra, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi and more

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a soul-stirring musical expedition as the album of “8 A.M. Metro" makes its grand debut. This power-packed album composed by the incredibly talented Mark K Robin features an extraordinary ensemble of voices, including Nooran Sisters, Jubin Nautiyal, Vishal Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, Javed Ali, and more. Visualized with the dynamic duo Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher from the movie '8 A.M. Metro,' this album promises to captivate hearts and leave a lasting impression.

‘8 A.M. Metro’ stands out for its diverse genres, with each song evoking different emotions. The album comprises 7 tracks carefully crafted to resonate with various moods and emotions, receiving overwhelming response. Woh Khuda (the album has two versions, one by the Nooran sisters and the other by Javed Ali) is a devotional and Sufi masterpiece that will transport listeners into a world of spiritual ecstasy. Ghoomey by Jubin Nautiyal is a vibrant and romantic dance number that will make your heart skip a beat.Phir Se Dil Toota by Vishal Mishra is a heartbreakingly beautiful romantic ballad that showcases the emotional depth of the characters. Immerse yourself in *Hey Fikar* by Jonita Gandhi, which has soothing melodies in a jazz-infused easy listening offering. Highlighting Mark K Robin's brilliant composition, the tracks create a harmonious blend that is sure to captivate all music enthusiasts.

Alongside these mesmerizing tracks, the album also features six poems written by the legendary Gulzar, which are eloquently narrated by the talented *Saiyami Kher*. This collaboration adds an extra layer of depth and artistic excellence to the overall experience of ‘8 A.M. Metro’.

“ 8 A.M. Metro is a very special film to me, and I believe the music complements the story beautifully as well. The album conveys the transformative power of music, capable of stirring deep emotions and taking listeners on an unforgettable journey. I have no doubt that '8 A.M. Metro' will leave an indelible mark on the hearts and souls of people." - *Raj R, Director*

*Gulshan Devaiah expressed*, "Working on '8 A.M. Metro' has been a memorable experience. The songs are incredibly powerful, and the collaboration with Mark K Robin has been truly magical. We are so happy to have received immense love already. I’m very happy that I got to work with this wonderful team."

Saiyami Kher added, "It's an honor to narrate Gulzar Sahab's poems in this album. It’s something I can tell my grandchildren I have worked with Gulzar Saab twice! Truly blessed. The music composed by Mark K Robin beautifully complements the soul-stirring verses. Feels really good to see the album receive so much love."

Mark K Robin shared, "I am thrilled to present '8 A.M. Metro' to the world. This album has been a labor of love, and I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such remarkable artists. I am extremely happy to see music resonating with listeners and taking them on a profound musical journey."

Directed by Raj R, the movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’ showcases how the mundane life of Iravati- a 29-year-old housewife living in Nanded - is thrown into mild disarray when she is asked to look after her pregnant sister, Riya, in Hyderabad after complications arise. Featuring Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher, the movie releases on 19th May in theatres. The musical album is available for streaming today on all major platforms.

Listen to full album here - SMI.lnk.to/8A.M.Metro