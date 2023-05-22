RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 May 2023 19:18 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

MUMBAI: The song 'Khoobsurat', crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya was released on Monday. The song also features Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta.

Talking about the song, Soundarya Sharma said, "I'm very happy to be a part of this fantastic song. Filming at these beautiful locales truly made me feel Khoobsurat'. Every girl wants to feel this special and the song perfectly depicts the essence of that. It's a super cute love song and is definitely going on my playlist".

Adhik Mehta said, "Soundarya and I had a lot of fun shooting Khoobsurat' in a khoobsurat' location. Hope the comfort level we shared off-screen reflects in our onscreen chemistry. I'm very glad to be a part of this song".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the song has its music composed by Rohanpreet Singh with lyrics furnished by Rana Sotal. The music video has been directed by Video Brains and takes the viewers through a love story that will remind them of their first love.

Set against the background of a serene hill station, the song showcases the chemistry between Soundarya and Adhik.

The song is currently streaming on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Tags
Neha Kakkar Raghav Chaitanya Soundarya Sharma music Songs
Related news
 | 22 May 2023

Arko x Chris Gayle "Oh Fatima" is the ultimate party track of 2023

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit? Give it up for the number-one collaboration of the year: Arko x Chris Gayle. Packed with peppy beats in Indian and Jamaican styles, "Oh Fatima" is sure to make you groove instantly.

read more
 | 22 May 2023

QYUKI Digital Media gave a memorable experience to their creators at Rema's concert in Mumbai.

MUMBAI: Nigerian singer Rema is popularly known for his chartbuster single 'Calm Down’ and was recently in India for the ‘Calm Down India Tour'. His music has a distinct and contagious sound thanks to the fusion of hip-hop, rap, and Afro-fusion.

read more
 | 22 May 2023

Abhishek Banerjee Starrer ‘Sex, Likes & Stories’ Trailer Out: Is a twisted tale of online love, validation and insecurities of social media users

MUMBAI: Award-winning Director Keith Gomes is back with Sex, Likes & Stories. Shot on iPhone, the ambitious short film explores the dark side of social media in the quirkiest ways, featuring Abhishek Banerjee, Mokshda Jailkhani, and Shruthy Menon in lead roles.

read more
 | 22 May 2023

India's biggest jazz music night with Jesus Molina

MUMBAI: Columbian Jazz pianist Jesús Molina is set to debut in India with an exclusive performance at the NCPA Mumbai on June 6th, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Molina has developed a unique style with a combination of various genres, including jazz, Latin,Timba, Salsa and Pop.

read more
 | 22 May 2023

Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

MUMBAI : Major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple next month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superband BTS since its debut.

read more

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sana Khan, Sharad Malhotra's 'Dil Nisaar Hua' celebrates love and passion

MUMBAI: The song 'Dil Nisaar Hua' featuring Sharad Malhotra, Sana Khan, and Jaya Nandi hit the airwaves on Monday. Crooned by Javed Ali, the song is...read more

2
The star-studded '8 A.M. Metro' - An extraordinary album featuring Jubin Nautiyal, Nooran Sisters, Vishar Mishra, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi and more

MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a soul-stirring musical expedition as the album of “8 A.M. Metro" makes its grand debut. This power-packed album...read more

3
Seoul city to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month

MUMBAI : Major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple next month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superband BTS since its debut...read more

4
A small town singer inspired 'Mirzapur's' Beena Tripathi, reveals Rasika Dugal

MUMBAI: Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for 'Humorously Yours', 'Delhi Crime' and 'Mirzapur', spoke about the inspiration behind her role of Beena...read more

5
Foo Fighters welcome new drummer Josh Freese

MUMBAI: American rock band Foo Fighters revealed their new drummer during a live streamed event. And as expected, it's veteran session man and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games