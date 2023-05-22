Neha Kakkar's 'Khoobsurat' is reminiscent of first love

MUMBAI: The song 'Khoobsurat', crooned by Neha Kakkar and Raghav Chaitanya was released on Monday. The song also features Soundarya Sharma along with Adhik Mehta.

Talking about the song, Soundarya Sharma said, "I'm very happy to be a part of this fantastic song. Filming at these beautiful locales truly made me feel Khoobsurat'. Every girl wants to feel this special and the song perfectly depicts the essence of that. It's a super cute love song and is definitely going on my playlist".

Adhik Mehta said, "Soundarya and I had a lot of fun shooting Khoobsurat' in a khoobsurat' location. Hope the comfort level we shared off-screen reflects in our onscreen chemistry. I'm very glad to be a part of this song".

Produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, the song has its music composed by Rohanpreet Singh with lyrics furnished by Rana Sotal. The music video has been directed by Video Brains and takes the viewers through a love story that will remind them of their first love.

Set against the background of a serene hill station, the song showcases the chemistry between Soundarya and Adhik.

The song is currently streaming on T-Series' YouTube channel.

(SOURCE:IANS)