India's biggest jazz music night with Jesus Molina

MUMBAI: Columbian Jazz pianist Jesús Molina is set to debut in India with an exclusive performance at the NCPA Mumbai on June 6th, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Molina has developed a unique style with a combination of various genres, including jazz, Latin,Timba, Salsa and Pop. His high-energy live performances have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting young performers in the jazz world. At the NCPA, Jesus Molina & Los Dromers will perform some of Molina's original compositions as well as new arrangements of well-known standards. It will be a rare opportunity to experience his explosive high energy performance up close and personal.
Jesus Molina and Los Dromers (Juan Pablo Faundez and Danilo Amuedo) will perform at NCPA on one innovative drum kit with Grammy-nominated bassist Guy Bernfeld.
Born in Colombia in 1996, Jesus is one of his generation's most influential and famous musicians. He started his music journey with the saxophone at 12. Three years later, at 15, he decided to direct all his energy to the piano. In 2016, Molina received the prestigious Latin Grammy Cultural Foundation award, the Juan Luis Guerra Scholarship, which included a music education at the renowned Berklee College of Music. In today's time, he is one of the rising stars on the international jazz scene, playing in some of the prestigious locations around the world.
Speaking on occasion, Mr. Khushroo Suntook, Chairman, NCPA says: "The NCPA's diverse genres present music from across India and the world. Over the years, well-known international artistes have made their debut in India on our stage. We are delighted to present Columbian pianist Jesús Molina's maiden performance in the country, who brings his unique approach to jazz classics to our audiences, many of whom know and appreciate his music."
Performing for the first time for an Indian crowd, Jesus Molina mentions: “I am so excited to be coming to India for the very first time, we will take you on a world trip with our different styles of music! Cannot wait to play at the NCPA for all of you”
Jazz music has a rich history and has evolved and incorporated various musical styles and influences, including blues, swing, bebop, and fusion. India has a diverse and vibrant music scene with multiple genres and styles.
