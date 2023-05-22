Arko x Chris Gayle "Oh Fatima" is the ultimate party track of 2023

MUMBAI: Looking for a song that can easily lift your spirit? Give it up for the number-one collaboration of the year: Arko x Chris Gayle. Packed with peppy beats in Indian and Jamaican styles, "Oh Fatima" is sure to make you groove instantly. The catchy rhythmic structure of the song, accompanied by quirky lyrics, makes it a perfect dance anthem for parties.

Both Arko and Chris have inventively mixed beats from both sides of the globe to make "Oh Fatima" one of the best Bolly & Holly collaborations. Presented by Numero UNO and Elite Sports, Oh Fatima is directed by Rammji Gulatii and produced by Arun Singh, Nishant Dayal, and Sujit Tiwari.

Watch the song here- https://youtu.be/CY7_jubZ5EM

Arko Pravo Mukherjee says, "Our collaboration comes as a great opportunity to introduce India to Jamaican music, along with Indian music reaching a massive global audience. Through this foot-tapping, energetic song, Indian and Jamaican styles of music come together in a melody created to make you swoon, groove, and enjoy life."

Chris Gayle says, "I believe sports and music can bring the world together. Music knows no boundaries, and our collaboration is a testimony to that belief. My overriding memory of making Oh Fatima is the warmth and professionalism of the people I dealt with while making the song. It hooks you the first time and slowly grows on you. It has mass appeal. A perfect Saturday night song for millennials and Gen Z"

Rammji Gulatii says, "It was a great honour to direct two luminaries of their respective fields. Both Arko and Chris are legends and global icons, and their collaboration will initiate great change. We will see more artists from India collaborate with international artists. Music lovers are in for an explosive treat"

Nishant Dayal, says, "Oh Fatima brings together the biggest names in the music industry. The teaser of the song received a magnanimous response from the audience. Oh Fatima is not just a song; it is a revolution in the world of music"