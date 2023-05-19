"I've tried to evolve as a singer" - says Actor Adhyayan Suman on his new banger 'Wanna Be With You'

MUMBAI: Actor Adhyayan Suman is soaring high with his acting capabilities, from films to music videos the star is acing it all. He recently announced his new song 'Wanna Be With You' which is out. Apart from featuring in it, he has sung the song himself. And ever since it's out, it is nothing but a treat to our ears!
When asked about his new song, Adhyayan shared, "Wanna Be With You is a romantic song in the genre of pop music. It's a song that everybody resonates with, in words and deeds. Wanna be with you is that emotion which we all have experienced atleast once in our lifetime. When people fall in love they never knew how to break the ice and this song is about that connection. The song is for everyone and the audience will definitely relate to it".
Talking about the collaboration Adhyayan explained, "So Harshit and me have been music partners, and he has been my music producer for the last 10 years! I came up with the idea that I wanted to have an EP album and we made about six songs, this is one of the first songs to come out of the album. As a director, I wrote the narrative on how the characters would meet and everything and then we decided to go to Birmingham to shoot it. It wasn't easy as we had a limited budget to achieve what we have, I think that it seemed quite impossible on set. But end of the day i am very proud of what me and my team have achieved together".
Sharing his experience while prepping for the song he revealed, "My entire experience was brilliant! With every song, I've tried to evolve as a singer and with wanna be with you, there are parts that are extremely difficult for me. There were times that were frustrating and I had to cancel my recordings. It took me quite a while to get a part of the song that was just an extremely tough part to do and I wanted to get it right. The entire experience was memorable but what really stuck with me was the fact that we were put in such harsh weather and in such difficult circumstances where very few people were able to achieve what we did and that is commendable".
Directed by Adhyayan Suman, 'Wanna Be With You', is already out on Music Garage's YouTube channel.
