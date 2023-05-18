RadioandMusic
News |  18 May 2023 19:24

Armaan reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' helped him

Mumbai: Playback singer Armaan Malik is celebrating one year of his party number 'Nakhrey Nakhrey', a seamless blend of pop, electronic, synth, and funk. The singer shared that the song allowed him to explore more aspects of himself, particularly his dancing abilities.

While it was sung by Armaan, the music for the track was composed by Abhijeet Srivastava and lyrics were penned by Shayra Apoorva.

Reflecting on the journey of creating 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' and celebrating its one year, Armaan Malik expressed his deep gratitude, saying: "I am incredibly thankful for the overwhelming love and support that 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' has received over the past year."

The song was the debut release from Malik's music label, Always Music Global. He further mentioned: "This song holds a special place in my heart as it marked the beginning of a new chapter in my career and the launch of my music label, Always Music Global. The fusion of genres and the opportunity to showcase my dancing skills for the first time in the music video allowed me to explore new aspects of myself. I am truly grateful to the listeners for their unwavering love for this song. Here's to the power of music!"

A collaboration between Always Music Global and Warner Music India, 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' features a palpable chemistry between Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey showcased in its music video.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Armaan Malik Shalini Pandey music Songs
