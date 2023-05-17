XG perform at KCON JAPAN 2023 - their first performance in Japan

MUMBAI: XG performed for the first time in Japan at KCON JAPAN 2023, the world's largest K-culture festival, held at Makuhari Messe on March 13.
As this was XG's first performance in the country, it attracted a lot of attention once the KCON lineup was announced. On the day of the event, XG made a surprise visit to the KCON convention area. Fans expressed their joy on social media, saying "They really exist!" "I was so close to them!" and "I could see them with my own eyes!" XG performed both SHOOTING STAR and LEFT RIGHT, taken from their 3rd single, released in January this year. The audience was struck by XG's group power and the individuality in their performance.
During the performance, XG commented, "We've been wanting to meet you all for a long time, so we're so happy to see you at KCON! It's a dream come true to be able to perform in Japan for the first time!"
XG released their 3rd single SHOOTING STAR in January this year, and their song LEFT RIGHT has been ranked in the US Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart for 11 consecutive weeks, a record for an Asian girl group. The song has been attracting attention around the world.
XG is also scheduled to perform at Head In The Clouds New York, a large-scale music festival organized by 88rising on May 21 (local time). With their first performance in the U.S. just around the corner, the momentum is growing and nobody can take their eyes off XG!
LEFT RIGHT REMIXX (FEAT. CIARA X JACKSON WANG // PROD BY JAKOPS)
https://xg.lnk.to/LEFTRIGHT_REMIXX
Tracklist:
01. LEFT RIGHT REMIXX (FEAT. CIARA X JACKSON WANG // PROD BY JAKOPS)
SHOOTING STAR REMIXX (PROD BY JAKOPS)
https://xg.lnk.to/SHOOTINGSTAR_REMIXX
Tracklist:
01. SHOOTING STAR (BARS REMIXX FEAT. RICO NASTY)
02. SHOOTING STAR (CHILL REMIXX)
XG Official Website: http://xgalx.com/xg/
XG OFFICIAL FANCLUB "ALPHAZ": https://xg.pasch.fan/
XG Instagram: https://instagram.com/xgofficial
XG YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@xg_official
XG TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@xg.official
XG Weverse: https://weverseapp.page.link/p3i5
XG Twitter: https://twitter.com/XGOfficial_
XG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/XGOfficial
XGALX Official Website http://xgalx.com/
