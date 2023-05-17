RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 May 2023 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

T-Series and Luv Films' 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' Dominates Top 50 Spotify India list with Three Chart-Topping Songs

MUMBAI: T-Series and Luv Films’ blockbuster film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, continues its remarkable journey of success, captivating audiences in India and around the globe. Adding to the film's phenomenal reception, the soundtrack of the film had become an instant sensation resonating with music lovers since the release of its first song, "Tere Pyaar Mein", the second soundtrack, "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai," garnered tremendous attention too given its relatable lyrics and is still trending extensively on social media with netzines making creative reels. However, it was “O Bedardeya" which took the sensation to greater heights securing number one position on the Top 50 Spotify India chart making it the most played song on Spotify India. Furthermore, two other songs from the album "Tere Pyaar Mein" and "Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai" are also trending prominently in the same list.

Each song in the album carries a unique essence and has a different emotion to offer to the audiences. The magical combination of acclaimed music director Pritam, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, singer Arijit Singh and Ranbir Kapoor has once again worked wonders, capturing the hearts of audiences worldwide.

After, the film's widespread acclaim in theatres, including an exceptional box office performance and the music album being a hit solidifies its position as a cinematic triumph.

Tags
T-Series Luv Films song Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Top 50 Spotify India
Related news
 | 17 May 2023

'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, recently concluded season 8 of BIG Golden Voice with much fervour and excitement.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

7 Years of 'Bol Do Na Zara': Armaan and Amaal Reflect on the Timeless Track

MUMBAI: The collaborations between Amaal and Armaan Malik have always yielded chartbusters, and 'Bol Do Na Zara' stands out as one of their finest creations. This heartfelt composition from the movie Azhar, continues to captivate listeners.

read more
 | 10 May 2023

"He is continuously looking for a solution, like he wants to be happy, encouraging, energetic, and ambitious," says actor Vaarun Bhagat for actor Ashish Vidyarthi on recalling his "Aar Ya Paar" Days in Azebaijan

MUMBAI: The picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan served as the perfect backdrop for actors Vaarun Bhagat and Ashish Vidyarthi to unwind and enjoy a delightful coffee break during the shooting of their popular series, "Aar Ya Paar." The talented duo, known for their remarkable performances, took a

read more
 | 09 May 2023

Munawar’s latest single Noor is a rage amongst the youth of the nation!

MUMBAI: Munawar, the singer-songwriter, has established himself as a unique and talented artist in today's music scene. He has been making waves with his ongoing stand-up comedy career as well as his recent viral tracks.

read more

RnM Biz

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer-Songwriter Shourya Malhotra & Varun Rajput's single 'Parts of Two' ft. Elijah Peter

MUMBAI: Shourya Malhotra is an Indie-folk Singer-Songwriter from India. His music is defined by his sandpaper-like whispering vocals and enchanting...read more

2
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

MUMBAI: Nigerian singing sensation Rema, whose hit song 'Calm Down' has made waves on the internet with over one million Reels made on it, says...read more

3
'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats. This...read more

4
Pop star Rema collaborates with Nora Fatehi at Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off amidst much fanfare and excitement. The sold-out Mumbai...read more

5
BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games