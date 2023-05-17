RadioandMusic
News |  17 May 2023 17:11 |  By RnMTeam

Singer-Songwriter Shourya Malhotra & Varun Rajput's single 'Parts of Two' ft. Elijah Peter

MUMBAI: Shourya Malhotra is an Indie-folk Singer-Songwriter from India. His music is defined by his sandpaper-like whispering vocals and enchanting guitar melodies.

'Parts of Two' is Shourya Malhotra's immersive and bittersweet Indie-folk release which speaks about the duality of being human and encourages listeners to contemplate the many faces of human existence. It features rich orchestral sections over memorable guitar melodies, lush vocal harmonies, and Shourya's signature "whisper vocals". The song keeps people hooked through its memorable chorus yet offers closure and catharsis with a rousing bridge section.

PARTS OF TWO -

