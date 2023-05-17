RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 May 2023 17:44 |  By RnMTeam

Pop star Rema collaborates with Nora Fatehi at Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off amidst much fanfare and excitement.

The sold-out Mumbai leg of the tour witnessed a surprise act by international star Nora Fatehi who jammed with the global superstar on Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani which is also India’s very first Afrobeats song that has gained colossal success. Prior to taking to the stage the duo exchanged pleasantries in the vanity van about their mutual love for Indian and African culture and music and their individual contribution to the Afrobeats industry.

The 23-year-old Nigerian superstar sported outfits by Manish Malhotra on stage and also waved the Indian flag.

Nora Fatehi states, “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It's amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it's a moment of joy for me since I've been largely associated with the genre for a long time. I look forward to collaborating with Rema and many more Afro artists in the future. The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art!”

Rema states, “I’m so happy to have met Nora Fatehi. She is a house on fire and her energy is infectious. I thoroughly enjoyed vibing with her on stage in Mumbai tonight on some Bollywood moves! A big shout out to DNH Media and Afrodesh for making this happen!”

The ongoing tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is part of the multi-talented artiste and producer’s world tour and saw the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the 12th of May at NSIC Exhibition Ground, followed by Mumbai on 13th May at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on 14th May at Prism.

Having cemented his reputation as Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India is one of the hottest selling artists of current times in the Afrobeats genre, having performed a headlining slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show. He is the only Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard Top 100 list with ‘Calm Down’ reaching the #6 spot and also making a Guinness World Book record as the first #1 hit on the official MENA chart while his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ becoming the highest streamed album of all time on Spotify.

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.

Tags
Rema Nora Fatehi Mumbai concert music
Related news
 | 17 May 2023

'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

MUMBAI: Nigerian singing sensation Rema, whose hit song 'Calm Down' has made waves on the internet with over one million Reels made on it, says without social media, he wouldn't have known how popular his music is in India.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

Adnaan Shaikh's journey from a content creator to owning his gym and brand 07 fitness

MUMBAI: Adnaan Shaikh popularly known as one of the members of Team 07 and has never failed to impress his audiences through his content and fitness.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

XG perform at KCON JAPAN 2023 - their first performance in Japan

MUMBAI: XG performed for the first time in Japan at KCON JAPAN 2023, the world's largest K-culture festival, held at Makuhari Messe on March 13.

read more
 | 17 May 2023

BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, recently concluded season 8 of BIG Golden Voice with much fervour and excitement.

read more

RnM Biz

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema: Without social media, wouldn't have known how popular my music is in India

MUMBAI: Nigerian singing sensation Rema, whose hit song 'Calm Down' has made waves on the internet with over one million Reels made on it, says...read more

2
Pop star Rema collaborates with Nora Fatehi at Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off amidst much fanfare and excitement. The sold-out Mumbai...read more

3
'RIDÁY' aka Hriday Jain produces magic with a blend of indo-western touch in 'Lost Power'

MUMBAI: ‘Lost Power' is a captivating new release by Ridáy, featuring a blend of traditional Indian music and contemporary electronic beats. This...read more

4
BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country,...read more

5
Calm Down fame artist Rema was recently added to the list of Mr. Faisu's followers on social media

MUMBAI: Calm Down' hit maker Rema comes to India to perform for the first time. The global icon has been posting videos of him meeting celebrities...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games