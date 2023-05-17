Pop star Rema collaborates with Nora Fatehi at Mumbai concert

MUMBAI: Rema aka Divine Ikubor’s much hyped three city debut tour of India has kicked off amidst much fanfare and excitement.

The sold-out Mumbai leg of the tour witnessed a surprise act by international star Nora Fatehi who jammed with the global superstar on Guru Randhawa’s Dance Meri Rani which is also India’s very first Afrobeats song that has gained colossal success. Prior to taking to the stage the duo exchanged pleasantries in the vanity van about their mutual love for Indian and African culture and music and their individual contribution to the Afrobeats industry.

The 23-year-old Nigerian superstar sported outfits by Manish Malhotra on stage and also waved the Indian flag.

Nora Fatehi states, “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now. It's amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it's a moment of joy for me since I've been largely associated with the genre for a long time. I look forward to collaborating with Rema and many more Afro artists in the future. The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art!”

Rema states, “I’m so happy to have met Nora Fatehi. She is a house on fire and her energy is infectious. I thoroughly enjoyed vibing with her on stage in Mumbai tonight on some Bollywood moves! A big shout out to DNH Media and Afrodesh for making this happen!”

The ongoing tour titled ‘Rema Calm Down India Tour’ is part of the multi-talented artiste and producer’s world tour and saw the rapper and singer-songwriter kicking off his trek with New Delhi on the 12th of May at NSIC Exhibition Ground, followed by Mumbai on 13th May at NSCI Dome and finally in Hyderabad on 14th May at Prism.

Having cemented his reputation as Nigeria’s ‘Afro-Rave’ warrior, Rema who enjoys a colossal fanbase in India is one of the hottest selling artists of current times in the Afrobeats genre, having performed a headlining slot at the NBA All-Star Game halftime show. He is the only Nigerian artist to enter the Billboard Top 100 list with ‘Calm Down’ reaching the #6 spot and also making a Guinness World Book record as the first #1 hit on the official MENA chart while his debut album ‘Rave & Roses’ becoming the highest streamed album of all time on Spotify.

Rema Calm Down India Tour 2023 is presented and produced by Offline Guys, Yuvraj Entertainment, Grid Entertainment in collaboration with Afrodesh.