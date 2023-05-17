RadioandMusic
News |  17 May 2023

Meet the deadliest Maharashtra mountaineer Psycho Prashil!

MUMBAI: Psycho Prashil is an extraordinary athlete who has dedicated his life to mountain climbing. Born and raised in Maharashtra, Prashil has always been passionate about the mountains and the challenges they offer. Since then, he has gone on to climb some of the highest and most challenging peaks in the Maharashtra.

Despite the risks involved in his chosen sport, Prashil remains undeterred. He is driven by his passion for climbing and his desire to push his limits and achieve his goals. He is a true inspiration to all those who aspire to pursue their dreams and follow their passions. He is an expert in his field and is known for his exceptional technical skills and knowledge of the mountains. Prashil's dedication and commitment to his sport are truly remarkable.

He is an expert in his field and is known for his exceptional technical skills and knowledge of the mountains. In addition to his climbing achievements, His dedication, passion, and commitment to climbing are truly inspiring, and he serves as a role model for anyone who wants to pursue their dreams with determination and perseverance.

Speaking about his love for climbing Prashil shared,” What I love about climbing is the view that we are able to see from the top of the mountain, It gives me immense pleasure. I wish to share the same experiences and the beautiful nature through my videos. I am glad my audiences are interested in the places in Maharashtra and the beautiful places we have here.

