Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

MUMBAI: 'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction.
The "titillating" pictures were taken when the star was 34 in New York and Miami and could fetch as much $30000, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.
The steamy snaps will be sold at Christie's New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel.
Prices for the photos begin at a cool $49000 and feature the 'Material Girl' star in her birthday suit posing everywhere from burlesque hotels to the beach.
'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Madonna's 'Sex' book was released the day after the singer's fifth studio album Erotica.
Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and softcore pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie's deputy chairman Darius Himes told 'The Sun': "It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s".
Madonna was slammed recently after she shared a racy throwback snap of herself posing topless.
Some of her fans thought the star should start 'acting her age', but despite their hurtful words, the star's pal Rosie O'Donnell says the queen of pop will take the dissing in her stride.
(SOURCE:IANS)
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
Mumbai: Spotlife Studio, owned by the renowned Indian American singer Simantinee Roy, has joined hands with India’s oldest music label , Saregama to...read more
MUMBAI: XG performed for the first time in Japan at KCON JAPAN 2023, the world's largest K-culture festival, held at Makuhari Messe on March 13.read more
MUMBAI :West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has joined hands with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima'. Talking about the number, he describes it...read more
MUMBAI: 'Django Unchained' star Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne have announced their plans to host a new game show. The announcement comes just...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready for a night of enchanting melodies as the renowned Bollywood singer Shilpa Rao is all set to perform live at R City Mall, Ghatkopar...read more