News |  17 May 2023 20:13 |  By RnMTeam

Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

MUMBAI: 'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction.

The "titillating" pictures were taken when the star was 34 in New York and Miami and could fetch as much $30000, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The steamy snaps will be sold at Christie's New York and will be signed by Madonna, now 64, and renowned photographer Steve Meisel.

Prices for the photos begin at a cool $49000 and feature the 'Material Girl' star in her birthday suit posing everywhere from burlesque hotels to the beach.

'Mirror.co.uk' further states that Madonna's 'Sex' book was released the day after the singer's fifth studio album Erotica.

Speaking about the aluminium-covered publication, which contains S&M images and softcore pornography and sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, Christie's deputy chairman Darius Himes told 'The Sun': "It was shocking and titillating. It captured so much white-hot energy coming off of Madonna in the early 1990s".

Madonna was slammed recently after she shared a racy throwback snap of herself posing topless.

Some of her fans thought the star should start 'acting her age', but despite their hurtful words, the star's pal Rosie O'Donnell says the queen of pop will take the dissing in her stride.

(SOURCE:IANS)

Madonna Steve Meisel music Songs
