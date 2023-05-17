Jubin Nautiyal takes on the Hindi Pop genre by distinctly co-composing 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'

MUMBAI: After a spate of commercially successful romantic and melancholic songs, Jubin Nautiyal is out with a new offering that promises a distinct and unconventional sound. Titled ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, this latest track produced by Bhushan Kumar, witnesses Jubin experimenting within the offbeat Hindi Pop genre. Considering how music lovers are now embracing all kinds of genres and different sounds, Jubin merges the pop genre with a heart-break Hindi song to give a distinct sound to the listeners

Composed by Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna who has also penned the lyrics of the track, ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ features Jubin alongside model Samyra Moreira. Directed by Crevixa, the music video is a visual spectacle that amalgamates contemporary elements, beautiful visuals and modern-day art.

Says Jubin Nautiyal, “Hai Kaisi Kaisi was my attempt at doing something different! Not just offering a new soundscape, but also experimenting with the video this time! While 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' has a unique sound with a pop-rock vibe, its music video is very distinct and artistic and fans will witness me in a different avatar and see a new side to me as an artist.”