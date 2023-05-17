Jubin Nautiyal takes on the Hindi Pop genre by distinctly co-composing 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi'

MUMBAI: After a spate of commercially successful romantic and melancholic songs, Jubin Nautiyal is out with a new offering that promises a distinct and unconventional sound. Titled ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’, this latest track produced by Bhushan Kumar, witnesses Jubin experimenting within the offbeat Hindi Pop genre. Considering how music lovers are now embracing all kinds of genres and different sounds, Jubin merges the pop genre with a heart-break Hindi song to give a distinct sound to the listeners
Composed by Jubin Nautiyal and Rocky Khanna who has also penned the lyrics of the track, ‘Hai Kaisi Kaisi’ features Jubin alongside model Samyra Moreira. Directed by Crevixa, the music video is a visual spectacle that amalgamates contemporary elements, beautiful visuals and modern-day art.
Says Jubin Nautiyal, “Hai Kaisi Kaisi was my attempt at doing something different! Not just offering a new soundscape, but also experimenting with the video this time! While 'Hai Kaisi Kaisi' has a unique sound with a pop-rock vibe, its music video is very distinct and artistic and fans will witness me in a different avatar and see a new side to me as an artist.”
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more
MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more
MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more
MUMBAI: chambalguymusic , the up-and-coming independent music artist, is excited to announce the release of his latest album "yaqeen(raw/unplugged...read more
MUMBAI: Psycho Prashil is an extraordinary athlete who has dedicated his life to mountain climbing. Born and raised in Maharashtra, Prashil has...read more
MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country,...read more
MUMBAI: The collaborations between Amaal and Armaan Malik have always yielded chartbusters, and 'Bol Do Na Zara' stands out as one of their finest...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Punjabi, a leading Punjabi music label, is proud to present "Galla'n Ee Ney," a heart-wrenching ballad by Satinder Sartaj and Jatinder...read more